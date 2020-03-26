As health care workers continue to work tirelessly caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.K. took a moment to show their support. On Thursday, March 26, U.K. residents were asked to clap for the NHS (National Health Service) at 8 p.m. from their homes, gardens, and balconies. Three of the nation's youngest royals got in on the clapping action, too. In a video shared via the official Kensington Palace Twitter, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapped for medical workers from their home.

During these stressful times, everyone needs a little cuteness to brighten their day, and it doesn't get much cuter than watching little Louis trying to keep his claps in time with his big brother's and sister's. The video's caption reads, "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Clap for Our Carers began as an online initiative to show the health workers of the U.K. how much their work on the front lines is appreciated. Earlier in the day, Kensington Palace shared a statement from the initiative's organizers that urged people to participate by clapping from wherever they're sheltering in place. The goal was to "show all who are working at the front line, our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus."

George, Charlotte, and Louis are far from the only famous faces to participate in the event. A quick look at Twitter shows that the U.K. came together in a big way to show the NHS some love. Everyone from James Bond actor Daniel Craig and the cast of No Time to Die to former Great British Baking Show co-host Sue Perkins joined in. There was also a rousing round of cheers at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are self-isolating.

Seeing the royal family participate in the U.K.'s appreciation for the NHS is even more moving due to Prince Charles, Duke of Wales confirming he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. On March 25, BBC News reported that he's experiencing mild symptoms, “but otherwise remains in good health." The duke is reportedly continuing to work from home as he recovers.

Prince Charles' diagnosis is a reminder that COVID-19 is touching everyone's lives in one way or another, so it's only fitting that royals, celebrities, and everyday citizens united in the U.K. Thursday night to give heroic healthcare workers the round of applause they deserve for their essential, life-saving work.

If you or someone you’ve been in close contact with appears to have shown or be showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, visit the NHS website in the UK to find out the next steps you should take or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.