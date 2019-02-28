The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 11 Guest Judges May Be The Show's Biggest Stars Yet

Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck were anointed the joint champions of All Stars Season 4 just two weeks ago… but it's already time to dive back into the glitz and glamour of Drag Race. And if the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 guest judges are any indication, that glitz and the glamour will be more extravagant than ever before. If you thought the producers had pulled out all the stops for the landmark tenth season — well, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Season 10 definitely brought the star power, recruiting such household names as Christina Aguilera, Audra McDonald, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, and more to oversee the proceedings. All Stars 4 upped the ante with celebs including TV's highest-paid lady Ellen Pompeo, newly-minted Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, and Olympic heartthrob Gus Kenworthy. Not to be outdone, Drag Race has once again outdone itself as it enters its second decade on the air.

The list of guest judges who will be stopping by Season 11 includes hit singers, models, TV stars, comedians, and even a couple more Olympic athletes. Get pumped for the new season, premiering Feb. 28, by looking at which stars will be gracing the queens with their presence in the weeks ahead.

1. Kandi Burruss

A former member of the girl group Xscape, Burruss is now most famous as one of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta. She won a Grammy for writing TLC's hit song "No Scrubs."

2. Miley Cyrus

Speaking of the Grammys, Cyrus is hot off her performance alongside Shawn Mendes and the girl-powered tribute to country icon (and her godmother) Dolly Parton.

3. Cara Delevingne

The model-turned-actress has appeared in a number of high-profile films, including Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Suicide Squad. Her next film is the punk rock drama Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss and Amber Heard.

4. Guillermo Díaz

It's a scandal if you haven't seen Diaz's performance as Huck on ABC's Scandal. He's also been seen in Chappelle's Show, Weeds, and Girls.

5. Clea DuVall

DuVall has appeared in pretty much all of your favorite shows and movies: But I'm A Cheerleader, Girl Interrupted, Argo, Carnivàle, Heroes, Grey's Anatomy, American Horror Story, The Newsroom, Better Call Saul, Veep, The Handmaid's Tale, and most recently, Broad City.

6. Elvira

What's left to say? She's Elvira! Television personality, horror enthusiast, and star of her own eponymous film, 1988's Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark.

7. Fortune Feimster

Making her onscreen debut on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2010, Feimster has gone on to appear in many of TV's biggest comedies, including 2 Broke Girls, Glee, Claws, and a main role on The Mindy Project.

8. Tony Hale

It might be hard to place him when he's not standing in Selina Meyer's shadow, but Hale has won two Emmys for his role as hapless bagman Gary Walsh on HBO's Veep.

9. Cheyenne Jackson

Star of the stage and screen, Jackson has transitioned between Broadway and shows like 30 Rock, Glee, and American Horror Story.

10. Katherine Langford

The Australian actor is the Golden Globe-nominated star of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. (She also appeared in the mainstream gay hit Love, Simon).

11. Natasha Lyonne

Unless you live under a rock, you probably recently finished marathoning Lyonne's new Netflix show Russian Doll for the first or second or third time. She's also famous for her role as Nicky on Orange Is The New Black, and co-starred with fellow Drag Race guest judge Clea DuVall in one of her earliest films, But I'm A Cheerleader.

12. Joel McHale

Whether you know McHale from his talk show The Soup or NBC's Community or the film Ted… well, chances are good that you know him.

13. Bobby Moynihan

Moynihan worked as an SNL cast member for nearly a decade, from 2008 until 2017. He also voices Mel the hyperactive pug in the animated film franchise The Secret Life Of Pets.

14. Mirai Nagasu

At the 2018 PyeongChang games, Nagasu became the first American figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, and only the third woman ever to do so.

15. Sydelle Noel

An athlete-turned-actor, Noel stars on Netflix's GLOW and also recurs on The CW's Arrow. Last year, she appeared as one of the members of Wakanda's Dora Milaje in the mega-hit Black Panther.

16. Tiffany Pollard

"Who?" you might be thinking. That's because you probably know Pollard better by her onscreen persona, New York — star of Flavor Of Love, I Love New York, and all of your favorite reaction gifs.

17. Adam Rippon

When Rippon took home the bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang games, he became the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic medal. He later went on to become the first openly gay competitor to win ABC's Dancing With The Stars.

18. Gina Rodriguez

Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her starring role in The CW's Jane The Virgin, and she's also appeared in a number of high-profile films including Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, and most recently, Miss Bala.

19. Troye Sivan

The YouTube personality-turned-singer started out playing a younger version of Logan in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and recently returned to the screen to play a role in the gay conversion drama Boy Erased, for which he also wrote the original song "Revelation."

20. Wanda Sykes

This Emmy Award-winning comedian is known for her work on TV in series like The Chris Rock Show, The New Adventures Of Old Christine, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, and for her work on the big screen in movies like Monster-In-Law, Bad Moms, and the Ice Age franchise.

21. Amber Valletta

You may have seen this model-turn-actor in movies like What Lies Beneath, Hitch, and Dead Silence. Remember Revenge? She also had a major role on that sudsy ABC drama as socialite Lydia Davis.

22. Lena Waithe

Waithe broke big thanks to her acting and writing for Netflix's Master Of None, for which she became the first black woman to ever win an Emmy in comedy writing. Since then, she has starred in the movie Ready Player One, guest-starred on Dear White People and This Is Us, and created her own Showtime series, The Chi.

23. Travis Wall

You may know Wall as the Emmy Award-winning choreographer of Fpx's So You Think You Can Dance, but before he worked for the show, he competed on the show, placing as Season 2's runner-up.

See these amazing guests critique the queens when Drag Race Season 11 premieres on VH1 Feb. 28.