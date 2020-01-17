The 'Sex Education' Season 2 Soundtrack Makes For A Great Party (Or Sex) Playlist

There's nothing like a little music to set the mood and Netflix's Sex Education knows all about that. The soundtrack for Sex Education Season 2 contains some of the most iconic songs about sex in the first episode. However, not all of the songs are in their more sexy form with a choir version of the Divinyls' "I Touch Myself," an a cappella version of Jermaine Stewart's "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off," and Gillian Anderson even embarking on a serenade of Salt-n-Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex." But, hey, as Sex Education constantly shows, sex isn't always as smooth as songs make it out to be.

Also true to the tone Sex Education, there's a ton of throwbacks to feed off the show's '80s vibe. The second coming provides a party playlist in the form of Otis' epic house party in Episode 6 and some truly trippy original songs in the season finale from an erotica musical based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet — the latter, of course, is all thanks to Lily. The soundtrack includes original offerings from Ezra Furman, who had contributed to the music in Season 1 as well. With so many songs featured in the Sex Education Season 2 soundtrack, there's something for everyone to sing, dance, or have sex to.

Episode 1

"I Touch Myself" by Scala & Kolacny Brothers (Divinyls cover)

"Sexual Healing" by Hot 8 Brass Band (Marvin Gaye cover)

"Love You So Bad" by Ezra Furman

"We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off" by the Moordale a cappella group Asking for Treble (Jermaine Stewart cover)

"Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" by Rod Stewart

"Do it Again a Little Bit Slower" by Jon & Robin

"Two Tribes" by Frankie Goes To Hollywood

"Little World" by Ezra Furman

"Bedside" by Ezra Furman

"Everywhere" by the Moordale a cappella group Asking for Treble (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"The Promise" by When In Rome

Episode 2

"Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa

"The Queen of Hearts" by Ezra Furman

"Let's Talk About Sex" by Gillian Anderson

"Sexy Boy" by Air

"Bashed Out" by This Is The Kit

Episode 3

"Cosmic Dancer" by T. Rex

"Kathak Dancer" by Nayantara Parpia

"Happy Talk" by Captain Sensible

"Prove It" by Lee Harvey

"What Is Love" by Haddaway

"Life" by Sorenious Bonk feat. Signe Mansdotter

"La Madrugada" by Ezra Furman

"Life" (Des'ree cover)

"Pale Blue Eyes" by The Velvet Underground

Episode 4

"Hanky Panky" by Tommy Janes & The Shondells

"Oh How It Hurts" by Barbara Mason

"I Can Change" by Ezra Furman (LCD Soundsystem cover)

"Devil or Angel" by Ezra Furman

Episode 5

"Early Rain" by Ezra Furman

"Dancehall Days" by Wang Chung

"Twenty-Five Miles" by Edwin Starr

"The Simple Things" by The Jive Aces

"Touch" by Shura

"Hold Me Now" by Thompson Twins

"How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" by Al Green

"Love Is The Drug" by Roxy Music

"Slip Away" by Clarence Carter

Episode 6

"Itty Bitty Pretty One" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins

"Amateur" by Ezra Furman

"Dance Little Sister" by Terence Trent D'Arby

"Betrayal Takes Two" by Richard Hell

"Destination Unknown" by Missing Persons

"I Want More" by Can

"Jump Into The Fire" by Harry Nilsson

"Theme From S-Express" by S'Express

"Freed From Desire" by GALA

"Don't Go" by Yazoo

"Good Love" by Isaac Hayes

"Having A Party" by The Osmonds

"Thank You For The Offer" by Chip Taylor

"A Leader Always Carries a Stick" by Grizzly Bear

Episode 7

"Peaches" by The Stranglers

"In the Sweet By-and-By" and "He Is My Friend"

"Mystery Of Love" by Sufjan Stevens

"Done Without A Doubt" by Audio Network

"Make Your Own Kind Of Music" by Mama Cass

"Cool Jerk" by The Capitols

"Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten

Episode 8