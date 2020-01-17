The 'Sex Education' Season 2 Soundtrack Makes For A Great Party (Or Sex) Playlist
There's nothing like a little music to set the mood and Netflix's Sex Education knows all about that. The soundtrack for Sex Education Season 2 contains some of the most iconic songs about sex in the first episode. However, not all of the songs are in their more sexy form with a choir version of the Divinyls' "I Touch Myself," an a cappella version of Jermaine Stewart's "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off," and Gillian Anderson even embarking on a serenade of Salt-n-Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex." But, hey, as Sex Education constantly shows, sex isn't always as smooth as songs make it out to be.
Also true to the tone Sex Education, there's a ton of throwbacks to feed off the show's '80s vibe. The second coming provides a party playlist in the form of Otis' epic house party in Episode 6 and some truly trippy original songs in the season finale from an erotica musical based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet — the latter, of course, is all thanks to Lily. The soundtrack includes original offerings from Ezra Furman, who had contributed to the music in Season 1 as well. With so many songs featured in the Sex Education Season 2 soundtrack, there's something for everyone to sing, dance, or have sex to.
Episode 1
- "I Touch Myself" by Scala & Kolacny Brothers (Divinyls cover)
- "Sexual Healing" by Hot 8 Brass Band (Marvin Gaye cover)
- "Love You So Bad" by Ezra Furman
- "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off" by the Moordale a cappella group Asking for Treble (Jermaine Stewart cover)
- "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" by Rod Stewart
- "Do it Again a Little Bit Slower" by Jon & Robin
- "Two Tribes" by Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- "Little World" by Ezra Furman
- "Bedside" by Ezra Furman
- "Everywhere" by the Moordale a cappella group Asking for Treble (Fleetwood Mac cover)
- "The Promise" by When In Rome
Episode 2
- "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa
- "The Queen of Hearts" by Ezra Furman
- "Let's Talk About Sex" by Gillian Anderson
- "Sexy Boy" by Air
- "Bashed Out" by This Is The Kit
Episode 3
- "Cosmic Dancer" by T. Rex
- "Kathak Dancer" by Nayantara Parpia
- "Happy Talk" by Captain Sensible
- "Prove It" by Lee Harvey
- "What Is Love" by Haddaway
- "Life" by Sorenious Bonk feat. Signe Mansdotter
- "La Madrugada" by Ezra Furman
- "Life" (Des'ree cover)
- "Pale Blue Eyes" by The Velvet Underground
Episode 4
- "Hanky Panky" by Tommy Janes & The Shondells
- "Oh How It Hurts" by Barbara Mason
- "I Can Change" by Ezra Furman (LCD Soundsystem cover)
- "Devil or Angel" by Ezra Furman
Episode 5
- "Early Rain" by Ezra Furman
- "Dancehall Days" by Wang Chung
- "Twenty-Five Miles" by Edwin Starr
- "The Simple Things" by The Jive Aces
- "Touch" by Shura
- "Hold Me Now" by Thompson Twins
- "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" by Al Green
- "Love Is The Drug" by Roxy Music
- "Slip Away" by Clarence Carter
Episode 6
- "Itty Bitty Pretty One" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins
- "Amateur" by Ezra Furman
- "Dance Little Sister" by Terence Trent D'Arby
- "Betrayal Takes Two" by Richard Hell
- "Destination Unknown" by Missing Persons
- "I Want More" by Can
- "Jump Into The Fire" by Harry Nilsson
- "Theme From S-Express" by S'Express
- "Freed From Desire" by GALA
- "Don't Go" by Yazoo
- "Good Love" by Isaac Hayes
- "Having A Party" by The Osmonds
- "Thank You For The Offer" by Chip Taylor
- "A Leader Always Carries a Stick" by Grizzly Bear
Episode 7
- "Peaches" by The Stranglers
- "In the Sweet By-and-By" and "He Is My Friend"
- "Mystery Of Love" by Sufjan Stevens
- "Done Without A Doubt" by Audio Network
- "Make Your Own Kind Of Music" by Mama Cass
- "Cool Jerk" by The Capitols
- "Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten
Episode 8
- "Skinhead Moonstomp" by Symarip
- "Shot Down" by The Sonics
- "I Can Change" by Ezra Furman (LCD Soundsystem cover)
- Songs from the Romeo and Juliet erotica musical
- "Wishin' and Hopin'" by Dusty Springfield
- "Kiss" by Scout Niblett
- "Care" by Ezra Furman
- "On the Radio" by Chip Taylor (Regina Spektor cover)