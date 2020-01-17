Bustle

The 'Sex Education' Season 2 Soundtrack Makes For A Great Party (Or Sex) Playlist

There's nothing like a little music to set the mood and Netflix's Sex Education knows all about that. The soundtrack for Sex Education Season 2 contains some of the most iconic songs about sex in the first episode. However, not all of the songs are in their more sexy form with a choir version of the Divinyls' "I Touch Myself," an a cappella version of Jermaine Stewart's "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off," and Gillian Anderson even embarking on a serenade of Salt-n-Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex." But, hey, as Sex Education constantly shows, sex isn't always as smooth as songs make it out to be.

Also true to the tone Sex Education, there's a ton of throwbacks to feed off the show's '80s vibe. The second coming provides a party playlist in the form of Otis' epic house party in Episode 6 and some truly trippy original songs in the season finale from an erotica musical based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet — the latter, of course, is all thanks to Lily. The soundtrack includes original offerings from Ezra Furman, who had contributed to the music in Season 1 as well. With so many songs featured in the Sex Education Season 2 soundtrack, there's something for everyone to sing, dance, or have sex to.

Episode 1

  • "I Touch Myself" by Scala & Kolacny Brothers (Divinyls cover)
  • "Sexual Healing" by Hot 8 Brass Band (Marvin Gaye cover)
  • "Love You So Bad" by Ezra Furman
  • "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off" by the Moordale a cappella group Asking for Treble (Jermaine Stewart cover)
  • "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" by Rod Stewart
  • "Do it Again a Little Bit Slower" by Jon & Robin
  • "Two Tribes" by Frankie Goes To Hollywood
  • "Little World" by Ezra Furman
  • "Bedside" by Ezra Furman
  • "Everywhere" by the Moordale a cappella group Asking for Treble (Fleetwood Mac cover)
  • "The Promise" by When In Rome

Episode 2

  • "Push It" by Salt-N-Pepa
  • "The Queen of Hearts" by Ezra Furman
  • "Let's Talk About Sex" by Gillian Anderson
  • "Sexy Boy" by Air
  • "Bashed Out" by This Is The Kit

Episode 3

  • "Cosmic Dancer" by T. Rex
  • "Kathak Dancer" by Nayantara Parpia
  • "Happy Talk" by Captain Sensible
  • "Prove It" by Lee Harvey
  • "What Is Love" by Haddaway
  • "Life" by Sorenious Bonk feat. Signe Mansdotter
  • "La Madrugada" by Ezra Furman
  • "Life" (Des'ree cover)
  • "Pale Blue Eyes" by The Velvet Underground

Episode 4

  • "Hanky Panky" by Tommy Janes & The Shondells
  • "Oh How It Hurts" by Barbara Mason
  • "I Can Change" by Ezra Furman (LCD Soundsystem cover)
  • "Devil or Angel" by Ezra Furman

Episode 5

  • "Early Rain" by Ezra Furman
  • "Dancehall Days" by Wang Chung
  • "Twenty-Five Miles" by Edwin Starr
  • "The Simple Things" by The Jive Aces
  • "Touch" by Shura
  • "Hold Me Now" by Thompson Twins
  • "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" by Al Green
  • "Love Is The Drug" by Roxy Music
  • "Slip Away" by Clarence Carter

Episode 6

  • "Itty Bitty Pretty One" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins
  • "Amateur" by Ezra Furman
  • "Dance Little Sister" by Terence Trent D'Arby
  • "Betrayal Takes Two" by Richard Hell
  • "Destination Unknown" by Missing Persons
  • "I Want More" by Can
  • "Jump Into The Fire" by Harry Nilsson
  • "Theme From S-Express" by S'Express
  • "Freed From Desire" by GALA
  • "Don't Go" by Yazoo
  • "Good Love" by Isaac Hayes
  • "Having A Party" by The Osmonds
  • "Thank You For The Offer" by Chip Taylor
  • "A Leader Always Carries a Stick" by Grizzly Bear

Episode 7

  • "Peaches" by The Stranglers
  • "In the Sweet By-and-By" and "He Is My Friend"
  • "Mystery Of Love" by Sufjan Stevens
  • "Done Without A Doubt" by Audio Network
  • "Make Your Own Kind Of Music" by Mama Cass
  • "Cool Jerk" by The Capitols
  • "Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten

Episode 8

  • "Skinhead Moonstomp" by Symarip
  • "Shot Down" by The Sonics
  • "I Can Change" by Ezra Furman (LCD Soundsystem cover)
  • Songs from the Romeo and Juliet erotica musical
  • "Wishin' and Hopin'" by Dusty Springfield
  • "Kiss" by Scout Niblett
  • "Care" by Ezra Furman
  • "On the Radio" by Chip Taylor (Regina Spektor cover)