After last year's show-stealing debacle, all eyes were on the final category at Sunday night's 90th Academy Awards. Luckily, there was no envelope mix-up and The Shape Of Water took home Best Picture at the 2018 Oscars at the ceremony on March 4. Interestingly enough, the Oscars brought back Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to hand out the award — a redemption of sorts. And when the moment came, they correctly called out this year's winning movie — and Twitter rejoiced.

It's worth noting that this year's Best Picture nominees included some tough competition:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

To accept the award, Guillermo del Toro took the microphone and gave a heartwarming speech. The director said,

"Growing up in Mexico as a kid, I was a big admirer of foreign film. Foreign films like E.T... And a few weeks ago, Steven Spielberg said, 'If you find yourself there, if you find yourself at the podium, remember that you are part of our legacy. That you are part of our world of filmmakers and be proud of it.' I am very, very proud."

The camera panned to a smiling Spielberg in the audience as del Toro continued, "I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker. The youth that is showing us how things are done. Really, they are. In every country in the world."

Overall, the movie took home four awards in total: Best Director (for del Toro), Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Picture. It was nominated for 13 Academy Awards overall.

