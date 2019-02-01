Cool shirt alert, cool trailer day... ler? On Thursday, Jan. 31, Hulu shared a teaser for Shrill, the upcoming scripted show based Lindy West’s New York Times bestseller Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. If you assume a snippet of a scripted show that is based on West’s memoir and stars Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant must be great, your assumption requires zero adjustments. The new sneak peek of Hulu’s Shrill is terrific, and Bryant is, per usual, so darn good in it. Man, this show looks fun.

There has been a solid bit of buzz regarding the small screen adaptation of West's critically acclaimed book for a while now. Like, for a very long while. All the way back in Dec. 2016, Variety reported Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman's production company nabbed the rights to Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. Fast-forward to April 2018 when The Hollywood Reporter revealed Lorne Michaels and Bryant were working on adaption of the memoir. And lo and behold, last August, TVLine reported Hulu ordered the first six episodes of the scripted series.

And now, the wait is finally over. OK, it is almost over. We still have a handful of weeks to go before it premieres on the streaming service. Shrill's six-episode season is set to launch on Hulu on Friday, March 15. Until then, here is the teaser. It is hilarious. It is awkward. It is charming. It is a delight. It is a— That is enough out of me. Just watch the teaser for Shrill already.

Hulu on YouTube

In all seriousness, I cannot stop saying "Cool shirt alert." And you know what? I am not the least bit upset about it.

Per the Hulu press release, Shrill stars Bryant as Annie, “a fat young woman who wants to change her life— but not her body” and “is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.” The series also features Lolly Adefope (Sick Note, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Luka Jones (People of Earth, Best Friends Forever), Ian Owens (Law & Order: The Musical!), John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Patti Harrison (A Simple Favor, Search Party), Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live), and Daniel Stern (Home Alone, City Slickers). And on the other side of the camera, you have Michaels, Banks, West, Andrew Singer, Handelman, and showrunner Ali Rushfield as executive producers. Rushfield co-wrote the series with West and Bryant, and the show's roster of directors includes Jesse Peretz, Carrie Brownstein, and Gillian Robespierre.

Shrill is one of two new and exciting original comedies that Hulu has coming down the pike. The streaming service will welcome a teen comedy called PEN15 to its library, and like Shrill, it looks awesome and funny and extremely marathonable. So uh, if you happen to be a Hulu subscriber who loves an original comedy series (and come on, who does not love an original comedy series?), then Feb. 8 and March 15 are your lucky days. Cool shirt alert.