The Bachelor season finale is close at hand. On March 5, the world will know the fate of Arie’s love-life. It’s down to just three women, so undoubtedly, not everyone will leave happy. However, it seems that there are very few signs that Lauren won’t win The Bachelor. Instead, it's likely to be someone else who is brokenheartedly sent home — and probably Becca, for one major reason.

During The Women Tell All, host Chris Harrison asked if anyone wanted to say anything to Arie, and Caroline spoke up. “This whole time, you've said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife. I know what you did, and I don't know how you could do that,” she said. “I just really don't understand, but I really hope you found what you are looking for.” Although, her statement was vague, it seemed to address some kind of mistreatment of one of the remaining women. In response, Arie said that he “think[s] that will play out in the weeks to come.”

However, that’s not all Caroline said. After the show, when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter she revealed a bit more about what she meant. Although, she didn’t reveal the name of the woman who got her heart broken by Arie, she did clarify that she and this other woman had been spending time together since. She calls the circumstances more dramatic than anything that’s happened before in the long-running series. “You hear the story, but when you physically see the person breaking it hurts my heart … So I happened to walk into this reunion show and I couldn't help but light Arie up," she said. “It was so much worse than anything, ever, in Bachelor history — I feel like it is probably the worst heartbreak in the show's history.”

Variety on YouTube

There is a chance that this heartbroken woman is Lauren, after all, there are only three women left that Caroline could be referring to in making that statement. However, it seems much more likely that Caroline is referencing Becca. Looking to Caroline's Instagram reveals a number of photographs of Becca and Caroline posing together. It seems the friend Caroline was so protective of was Becca and not Lauren or Kendall.

So, while it’s not clear what exactly Arie allegedly did, it is clear that it seemed to hurt feelings. Since the premiere of this season of The Bachelor, Arie has said that throughout the course of the show he fell in love with not one, but two women. Perhaps, that’s what the mysterious event could be related to. After all, former Bachelor Jason Mesnick similarly fell for two women, only to reverse his initial choice and pick the woman who originally came in second place. It would not be outside the realm of possibility to think something like that could happen again and that would certainly ruffle feathers of both former contestants and fans.

Arie's actions may speak louder than his words when it comes to determining if he will send Lauren home. During two separate dates, he excused himself and walked away from her. Nerves could be a sign that he’s into Lauren... But, nerves could also be a sign that he’s apprehensive and overthinking things with her.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Although Arie clearly has strong feelings for Lauren, he’s had a hard time articulating them. In a post he wrote for People he shared that he felt taken aback when Lauren revealed her feelings for him. “I couldn’t logically explain any of my feelings. I didn’t know why I felt so strongly, I just did,” he said. “And I know excusing myself during dinner looks crazy. It felt crazy at the time, but when Lauren told me she was falling in love with me, I was overwhelmed.”

There are definitely reasons to think that Lauren won’t win The Bachelor, but at this point, they are few and far between. It seems much more likely that she may even end up with Arie in the end. Fans will still have to wait and see if Lauren is the heartbroken woman that Caroline had befriended. But, whether Lauren is the woman Caroline referenced or not, two women will leave without Arie, and it sounds like it's going to be a rough break up.