The Sims x Moschino Collaborated On A Collection You'll Want Into Upload Into Your Closet ASAP

Thanks to Moschino, you can now dress up like you live inside a computer game. The Sims x Moschino dropped a SS19 collaboration, letting fashion lovers throw themselves into one of their favorite childhood games. If you grew up installing The Sims expansion packs onto your PC and playing with pixelated outfits, then you will have an amazing time trying on this collection.

The collaboration goes well with Jeremy Scott's Price is Right-themed Milan Fashion Week show. Swinging from TV dinner-inspired dresses to pixelated The Sims accessories, it makes for a playful Moschino season. The Sims collection launched at Scott's annual Palm Springs Desert Party in Indio, California. The collection includes options for both men and women, and has t-shirts, tops, dresses, pants, skirts, and swimwear.

While the capsule line looks like it could have been downloaded straight from the game, there are a few details that are more EA-heavy than others. For example, a one-piece bathing suit has a repeating green “plumbob” design, which is the diamond that hovers above a Sims head to show their mood. There are also plumbob earrings for those who want to make a more minimalist statement.

Other pieces also have a Freezer Bunny image printed across them, which is an Easter egg that appears throughout different The Sims games. The Frezzer Bunny made its first appearance in a community lot grocery freezer, tucked away on the top shelf. Afterwards, fans saw the money everywhere from inside toy chests to Sims' cell phone cases.

“I love the idea of being able to imagine, design and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe,” Scott said in a press release. “That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters.”

The amazing thing about the collection is that it blurs the line between real life and simulations. Each of the pieces are designed in such a way that they don't look life-like.

There is a red hoodie dress that looks like it's layered with a string of pearls and a hardware-heavy purse, but those accessories are directly printed onto the mini dress. Another incredible piece is the Moschino denim jeans, which feature pixelated stitching running up and down the legs. In the campaign, the jeans are paired with a t-shirt crop top, which os layered with a pixelated Moschino bra. The straps of the bra are jagged, giving the appearance that you need to update your PC's graphics card.

Another stroke of genius is the leather-inspired pieces in the collection. From a leather jacket to a leather mini dress, the pieces look like they're straight from a simulation.

For the edgy Sim that feels confident stepping out in nothing more than a white t-shirt, there is a baggy shirt dress that would fit that aesthetic. Featuring the Moschino label and a pixelated denim vest, it's just the thing for a fashion-forward Sim.

The full collection is already available both online and in-stores at Moschino. It's the perfect closet update for the die-hard The Sims fan.