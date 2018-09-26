The new animated film Smallfoot, which tells the tale of a group of Yetis discovering the legendary smallfoot (AKA a human), has quite the stellar cast. In addition to star Channing Tatum, the movie features the voices of Zendaya, Common, and James Corden, among others, which suggests a pretty musically-inclined cast. So with that being the case, the Smallfoot soundtrack is likely going to be outstanding. So what kinds of songs are on the soundtrack, and when will you be able to get your hands on it?

The Smallfoot soundtrack is full of new and original songs, most of which are from the film's score, which was composed by Heitor Pereira. However, there are seven songs on the soundtrack that are sung by members of the film's cast and other artists — and no, sadly, "Zendaya Is Meechee" is not one of them, though there are two songs with "Meechee" in the title. You can take a look at the full 25 song tracklist below.

“Perfection” - Channing Tatum “Wonderful Life” - Zendaya “Percy's Pressure” - James Corden “Wonderful Questions” - Channing Tatum, Zendaya “Let It Lie” - Common “Moment of Truth” - CYN “Finally Free” - Niall Horan “This Is My World” - Heitor Pereira “Practice Gong” - Heitor Pereira “Plane Crash” - Heitor Pereira “Banished” - Heitor Pereira “Jumping Spider” - Heitor Pereira “The S.E.S.” - Heitor Pereira “New World” - Heitor Pereira “Migo Meets the Smallfoot” - Heitor Pereira “Bear Cave” - Heitor Pereira “Grow a Conscience” - Heitor Pereira “Up the Mountain” - Heitor Pereira “Behold, the Smallfoot!” - Heitor Pereira “Meechee and Percy” - Heitor Pereira “Public Betrayal” - Heitor Pereira “Dorgle Pep Talk” - Heitor Pereira “Where Is Meechee?” - Heitor Pereira “Village Escape” - Heitor Pereira “Clouds Lifted” - Heitor Pereira

The soundtrack hasn't been released yet, but Amazon has it for preorder with an expected release date of Sept 28. However, a handful of the film's songs have already been released as singles. The lead single is "Finally Free," by former One Direction member Niall Horan. The song's choppy acoustic sound is very upbeat, and was featured in the movie's trailer.

NiallHoranVEVO on YouTube

Next up is Zendaya's "Wonderful Life," which was released by in August. This song is performed by her character Meechee in the film (remember, Zendaya is Meechee), and it definitely has those classic animated musical vibes.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Next up is James Corden's contribution. The Carpool Karaoke host plays the main "smallfoot" character in the film, Percy, and in a scene released by Warner Bros., he fittingly performs a karaoke rendition of a song called "Percy's Pressure," a lyrically-altered version of the Queen/David Bowie classic "Under Pressure."

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The fourth song released from the film is "Moment of Truth," which is performed by CYN and is pretty much guaranteed to get stuck in your head.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Finally, a rap song by Common is featured in the film. His character, a Yeti elder named Stonekeeper, performs the song "Let It Lie" as a way to describe the history of the Yeti. The song hasn't been released in full yet, but you can listen to a sample of it below.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Judging from what's been released so far, it sounds like the Smallfoot soundtrack is going to be one of the catchiest of the year — possibly even catchier than the earworm that is "Zendaya Is Meechee."