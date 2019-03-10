It's a rare occasion that something so monumental occurs that will push SNL to stray from its usual pattern of politically-themed cold opens to let another sketch open the show, but that's exactly what happened on the show's March 9 episode. SNL's R. Kelly Cold Open took the already infamous interview, given by Gayle King for CBS This Morning, and gave it the parody treatment by allowing longtime cast member Kenan Thompson to don a fake beard and mock the R&B singer's behavior in the face of questions about allegations of sexual assault.

The real interview that the sketch is based on showed Kelly getting emotional when confronted with the allegations made widely known by the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, as well as the 10 counts of sexual abuse he was charged with in the state of Chicago. One especially heated moment say Kelly turn to the camera and say "That's stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense." While the language and tone Kelly used in the interview is alarming, Thompson and the SNL writers use some of the same words to find the absurdity of Kelly's reasoning.

Thompson's impression of Kelly first explains that his reasoning behind doing the interview was that "My lawyer is telling me no ... but my ego is telling me yes," referencing the beginning of his track "Bump N' Grind." The sketch made frequent mention of Kelly's music career, with Kelly breaking out into song in an internal monologue to communicate how well he thinks the interview is going, before reality comes crashing back in and Gayle King asks another question that R. Kelly has to try and swerve around. Eventually the fictional Kelly pleads with King, saying "I gave y'all 'Trapped In The Closet,' 'Feelin On Yo Booty,' 'Age Ain't Nothing But A Number," and so many other clues!" While the SNL version of Kelly admits that he's left "clues" to his true intentions, he still feels like he's being made out to be the devil, to which he responds "I'm not the devil, and even if I was, you can't say one nice thing about the devil?"

It's hard to deny that the allegations against R. Kelly suggest that he may be capable of some truly evil things, and that he accomplished these things by amassing power. While the SNL sketch doesn't exaggerate much beyond what was seen in the initial interview, the show's clownish depiction of the man goes a long way towards taking away the power that may have allowed Kelly to get away with such heinous acts. Between these comedic depictions of the singer, the success of Surviving R. Kelly, and the fact that Sony Music has dropped R. Kelly from its roster of artists, it seems that R. Kelly has fallen very far in a fairly short amount of time. SNL's sketch may not have single-handed altered the course of R. Kelly's career, the damning sketch is just one of many indications that public opinion on the singer is changing.