The Songs in '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Are An Indie Music Lover's Dream

The final season of 13 Reasons Why is out on Friday, June 5, and so is the Netflix show's newest batch of songs. While the trailer features the Jens Kuross song "Spiraling," it doesn't appear on the 13 Reasons Why Season 4 soundtrack, which is available to stream on Spotify. The playlist has 59 songs and features mid-aughts rock musicians like Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, and Vampire Weekend, in addition to plenty of current indie faves: St. Vincent makes an appearance, as do H.E.R., Perfume Genius, James Blake, Blood Orange, and Troye Sivan. It's an indie fan's paradise, in other words.

The final season of 13 Reasons Why also features several hip-hop tracks from artists like 070 Shake, the late Juice WRLD, and even a feature from Killer Mike. There are also a few surprises, too, like Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" and several house/electronic songs to help keep things interesting.

While the Netflix series might be concluding after its three year run, at least fans will be able to stream four seasons' worth of soundtracks long after they finish the final episode. Here are some of the best tracks that appear in 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

"Fear the Future" — St. Vincent The fashionable rocker St. Vincent lent her song "Fear the Future," off her 2017 album MASSEDUCTION, to the final season of 13 Reasons Why.

"Princess Diamond (feat. Kelsey Bulkin)" — Kero Uno Kero Uno is a DJ who enlisted indie pop singer Kelsey Bulkin for this smooth track.

"Can't Stop Your Lovin'" — Poolside, Panama In 2011, Filip Nikolic and Jeffrey Paradise began recording music in a converted pool house in L.A. Their website describes Poolside as a "daytime disco" group, which checks out when you hear their track "Can't Stop Your Lovin.'"

"I'll Come Too" — James Blake Who can resist the smooth crooning of James Blake?

"Maze" — Juice WLRD Although the 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD died of a drug overdose in December 2019, his legacy lives on.

"Tiny Dancer" — Elton John Elton John's popularity saw a resurgence after the release of the 2019 biopic Rocketman, and his iconic 1971 song "Tiny Dancer" appears in the Netflix show.

"I Was a Window" — SASAMI, Dustin Payseur Sasami Ashworth plays synth for the rock band Cherry Glazerr, but in 2019, she released a solo project, aptly titled SASAMI. Pitchfork called her debut album, on which "I Was a Window" appears, a "powerful first effort."

"Under the Moon" — 070 Shake The music of Danielle Balbuena, or 070 Shake, has also appeared on the On My Block Season 2 soundtrack in addition to 13 Reasons Why.

"why me" — LoneMoon Oklahoma City rapper LoneMoon lends her smooth track "why me," to the Netflix show's Season 4 soundtrack.

"Today I'll Have You Around" — Florist Emily Sprague fronts the pop band Florist. Emily Alone — their sparse, 2019 folk album — was named Best New Music by Pitchfork (and garnered an impressive 8.4 rating). "Today I'll Have You Around" closes the album and also appears in 13 Reasons Why.

"You're Not Good Enough" — Blood Orange British singer Devonté Hynes is the man behind Blood Orange, and his danceable song, "You're Not Good Enough," sounds like the love child between Fleetwood Mac's "Big Love" and "Some Things Never Seem to F*cking Work" by Solange.

"Over Here" — Mk.gee Mk.gee's song "Over Here" is the perfect windows-down summer track.

"The Good Side" — Troye Sivan "This song's a little rough," Australian pop singer Troye Sivan told Zane Lowe on Beats 1, per MTV. "It's basically about a breakup that I went through a while ago. You know, in a breakup... someone is going to get it rough. And I happened to be on the good side of things — I got to go on tour, I got to go and see the world, I had this very therapeutic experience of singing songs about that breakup and watching people sing them back to me, and I met someone new fairly soon afterwards."

"Carry On" — Tkay Maidza, Killer Mike Killer Mike, one half of the rap group Run the Jewels, appears on this upbeat track from Australian singer/rapper Tkay Maidza.

"Best Part (feat. H.E.R.)" — Daniel Caesar We recommend listening to this track from Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. while looking forlornly out the window as it rains.

"Give Yourself a Try" — The 1975 The 1975 is best known for their punchy tracks like "Love It if We Made It." "Give Yourself a Try," from their 2018 album, is no exception.

"True Feeling" — Galantis Galantis is a Swedish electronic supergroup comprised of Christian Karlsson (from Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (whose solo work is under the title Style of Eye).

"Unbelievers" — Vampire Weekend Vampire Weekend has been a cultural juggernaut since their self-titled album debuted in 2008. The band's critically acclaimed 2013 album, Modern Vampires of the City, featured tracks like "Diane Young," "Ya Hey," and the above "Unbelievers."

"On the Floor" — Perfume Genius "On the Floor" is the perhaps most danceable track from Perfume Genius's avant-garde Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, which came out in May.

"Half Light II (No Celebration)" — Arcade Fire Arcade Fire's 2010 album, The Suburbs, won Album of the Year at the Grammys, beating out Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Eminem. 13 Reasons Why features the obtusely named "Half Light II (No Celebration)" on their Season 4 soundtrack.