If you're a fan of the Spice Girls, chances are you have all of their greatest hits on your iPhone, have watched Spice World around 3000 times, and collected all the merch from back in the day. If this pretty much sums you up, I have the perfect self-gifting idea for you, because the Spice Girls are re-releasing new vinyls. Although having their songs on your iTunes is great, getting your hands on a real-life vinyl you can keep forever is something else entirely.

The band is re-releasing two of their biggest albums on vinyl (that's Spiceworld and The Greatest Hits) and, if you're keen to purchase one for yourself or a loved one, the good news is you won't be waiting long to get your hands on them. Both will be released on March 13, 2020.

Spiceworld has actually not been available on vinyl for a whopping 23 years, and this new release comes on 180g black vinyl, with its original artwork from when it was first released in 1997. The album contains some of your absolute favourite hits from Spice Up Your Life to Viva Forever. Check out the full list below:

'Spiceworld' Vinyl Track List

Side A

"Spice Up Your Life" "Stop" "Too Much" "Saturday Divas" "Never Give Up On The Good Times"

Side B

"Move Over" "Do It" "Denying" "Viva Forever" "The Lady Is A Vamp"

UMC/Virgin EMI.

Then there's the re-release of The Greatest Hits, which has actually been out recently to celebrate the band's latest tour, but this time it comes on 180g black vinyl in a single sleeve LP, again with original art work. While Spiceworld is exciting thanks to its 23-year-long wait, the Greatest Hits vinyl is the one to go for if you're the ultimate OG Spice Girls fan, as it features all of the band's iconic bangers:

'Spice Girls – The Greatest Hits' Vinyl Track List

Side A

"Wannabe" "Say You'll Be There" "2 Become 1" "Mama – Radio Version" "Who Do You Think You Are" "Move Over" "Spice Up Your Life – Stent Radio Mix" "Too Much – Edit"

Side B

"Stop" "Viva Forever – Radio Edit" "Let Love Lead The Way – Radio Edit" "Holler – Radio Edit" "Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)" "Voodoo" "Goodbye – Single Edit"

UMC/Virgin EMI.

And not only will you get the vinyl for each, they also come with a digital download code, meaning you can still get the tracks on your iTunes if you don't have them already.

Both Spiceworld and The Greatest Hits are available to pre-order on Amazon now.