The newest Marvel movie to take the culture by storm is not what anyone expected. Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has seemingly come out of nowhere to become the best-reviewed superhero movie of all time, and has reinvigorated a character that many fans thought had been done to death. So what is it about Into the Spider-Verse that has critics so impressed? While the animation, writing, and story all have a lot to do with it, the Into the Spider-Verse voice cast deserves a lot of credit, too, as this has to be one of the greatest voice casts ever assembled for an animated movie.

If you want buzzworthy up-and-comers, you've got them in Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brian Tyree Henry. Looking for a little comic relief? The movie has it in spades with performances by Jake Johnson, John Mulaney, and Kathryn Hahn. What about big name actors? Are Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine big enough for you? Critical darlings? Mahershala Ali and Oscar Isaac would like a word. Diversity? Kimiko, Luna Lauren Velez, and Zoë Kravitz all have a part to play. There are eve a couple of bona fide legends in Lily Tomlin and Stan Lee.

So yes, the cast is incredible, and for a closer look at where they all fit in, have a look below.

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales Star of the acclaimed film Dope, Moore takes on a new starring role as Miles Morales, the teenager from Brooklyn who becomes a new version of Spider-Man.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker The New Girl star portrays a washed up and sloppy version of Spider-Man who acts as a mentor to Miles.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy The singer and star of the upcoming Bumblebee puts a new spin on Gwen Stacy. Rather than being Peter Parker's girlfriend who dies, this version of the character is the equivalent of Spider-Man in her dimension.

Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis The 2016 Best Supporting Oscar winner (Moonlight) portrays Miles' uncle in the film, who also happens to moonlight (no pun intended) as the supervillain Prowler.

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis The Atlanta actor portrays Miles' father in the film; an NYPD cop.

Lily Tomlin as Aunt May The legendary comedian, who can currently be seen in Netflix's Grace & Frankie, gives the funniest take yet on the woman who raised Peter Parker.

Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales The actress, perhaps best known for her role as María LaGuerta on the Showtime series Dexter, voices Miles' mother.

John Mulaney as Spider-Ham The comedian of Oh, Hello fame lends his vocals to Spider-Ham, AKA Peter Porker, a pig version of Spider-Man from another dimension.

Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir Yes, the Nic Cage. The Oscar-winning, cult-favorite actor voices a noir detective version of Spidey from another dimension.

Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker The Orange Is the New Black star voices yet another alternate dimension version of Spidey; a Japanese-American middle schooler who pilots a robot spider-suit known as SP//dr.

Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk Ray Donovan himself adds his gruff, intimidating persona to the film's main villain, the Kingpin.

Chris Pine as Peter Parker The superstar actor and Wonder Woman co-star voices the nearly-perfect Peter Parker of Miles' dimension.

Zoë Kravitz as Mary Jane Watson The Fantastic Beasts star is the latest to inhabit the character of Peter Parker's long-suffering girlfriend.

Kathryn Hahn as Doctor Octopus The comedian and Bad Moms star portrays Olivia Octavius, a gender-swapped version of the classic Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus.

Jorma Taccone as Green Goblin The comic actor, who is one-third of The Lonely Island, puts a comedic spin on the webslinger's best known villain.

Lake Bell as Vanessa Fisk The In a World... star voices the wife of Wilson Fisk, the mob leader who's responsible for the film's dimension-hopping plot.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara The Star Wars star only appears in the film's post-credits scene, where he portrays yet another alternate version of Spidey: the future-dwelling Spider-Man 2099.