Dean and Sam Winchester are going somewhere they've never gone before — and that's saying something for two guys that have been hunting down ghosts and demons for more than a decade now. The worlds of Supernatural and Scooby-Doo collide in the crossover trailer that fans have been waiting for since the meta episode was first announced last year. The trailer reveals the fully-animated Winchester brothers realizing that they're in an actual episode of Scooby-Doo, and Dean is just as psyched as you would be.

While the gang has been around since the cartoon premiered in 1969, the show holds a special place in the hearts of '90s kids who grew up watching reruns — and new specials — throughout their childhoods. It's for that reason that everyone needs to tune in for this episode, whether you're up to date on the Winchester's adventures or not. According to Entertainment Weekly, Supernatural is committing so fully to the concept that the guys land in an actual episode of Scooby-Doo — "A Night of Fright is No Delight," in case you want to do some research before the hour airs on March 29.

The short trailer doesn't give too much away aside from Dean's crush on Daphne and the sheer joy of seeing the Impala and the Mystery Machine together at last. Thankfully, EW has a few specific plot details, including how the guys end up hanging out with Scooby and his friends in the first place. Fair warning, there are mild spoilers ahead.

The CW Television Network on YouTube

It seems the guys accept a TV from a grateful pawnshop owner, but after Dean installs the item in his "Dean Cave" it ends up sucking the brothers into the world of Scooby-Doo. This development is fully embraced by the eldest Winchester, because he's a Scooby-Doo super-fan, and his knowledge of the cartoon comes in handy once he realizes which episode of the show they're in. Even though it's an old episode of the animated series, this is very much a new episode of Supernatural, so don't expect the show to stick to the script.

Scooby-Doo is famous for its endings where the scary ghouls would be revealed as real-life criminals wearing rubber masks. This time around Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Scooby will be dealing with real scares — and possibly even some dark consequences. Co-showrunner Robert Singer explained to EW, "It gets pretty dark. There are things you wouldn't see in a regular Scooby-Doo cartoon."

If you're a fan of Scooby yourself, you might remember that the episode in question finds the scaredy-cat pup and his pals tasked with spending the night in a supposedly haunted mansion in order for Scooby to inherit a fortune from an eccentric millionaire. Things don't go as plan in the cartoon, and they're bound to be even more complicated in "Scoobynatural." Seeing the world of Scooby-Doo get an infusion of adult humor and actual high stakes is sure to be part of the fun though. If you ever wondered what would happen if the animated gang had to deal with real ghosts, then this episode is sure to be a must-see.

As for Supernatural, sending the Winchesters inside an episode of Scooby-Doo isn't the most far out thing the shows ever done. This is a series that once had its leads play their characters playing fictionalized versions of their real-life selves in an episode that was so meta it could actually make your head hurt. Still, there's no denying how fun the set-up sounds on paper. If seeing Dean flirt with Daphne, Castiel be baffled by the laws of animation, and the Mystery Machine and the Impala parked side-by-side is half as much fun as it sounds, then this episode could become a classic for both series.