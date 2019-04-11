Quit your job. OK, please don't quit your job — or your degree — but you may want to seriously consider this new career opportunity. Mars Wrigley — the brand behind some of your favorite gum as well as, you know, TWIX AND SNICKERS AND SO MANY MORE — is hiring an intern. Even better, it's called the World's Sweetest Internship, because of course it is. Think about it — you could work as a candy intern. You can be a candy intern as a job. It's time to seriously think about where you are in your life and where you want to go, because this is a real opportunity that is paid actual money to be around candy all day.

Of course, a big internship at a famous candy company sounds like it would be its own reward, but there's more. This internship, which runs from eight to 12 weeks, has perhaps the single best signing bonus I've ever heard of. The successful candidates will be rewarded with a year's worth of free candy. Now, I don't know how they measure what counts as a year's worth of candy — I reckon I could put away 10 Twix a day for four months before I went down in a blaze of glory and caramel, but to each their own.

"From our global headquarters on Goose Island in Chicago, you will be responsible for helping us in our mission to create #BetterMoments that make our city, and the world, smile," the job description explains. "Mars Wrigley Confectionery’s Associates, resources and partnerships will be at your disposal to organize events and activations that exemplify the ways we’re giving back to the city we call home." From meeting business experts, helping with community engagements, visiting candy manufacturing sites and more, it sounds like a busy internship indeed.

What do you need to work for Mars Wrigley? Well, the internship is open to those 21 and older and is based in the Chicago headquarters — and some tech savvy will help your chances. The company is asking for strong photo, video, and production experience, as well as social media, and communication skills. You can check out the full job description and apply online on the World's Sweetest Internship site.

Of course, there are other sweet options — like a Cadbury taste testing jobs — if your career goals all revolve around chocolate which, let's be honest, they probably should. If you'd like an internship with a little more adventure, you can check out The Points Guy internship which involves a lot of travel. They say you should do what you love, but I have a sneaking suspicious that a lot of us love chocolate and travel, so things might get a little competitive. Still, hope springs eternal.

A year's worth of candy doesn't come around very often — but today that day has arrived. Embrace the opportunity and, most importantly, remember to share your bounty with your friends and family. Nobody needs that much candy — or that much power.