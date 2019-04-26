Warmer weather is finally here, and that means your wardrobe may need a seasonal update. Who doesn't want to go on a little summer shopping spree? Thankfully, the new Vineyard Vines x Target collection is here just in time to add a few new pieces to your closet. The more affordable pieces from the brand and retailer look practically identical to their more pricey counterparts, and they can be yours so soon.

If you aren’t familiar with Vineyard Vines, the brand is the preppy, Cape Cod-inspired clothing you’ve always wanted that'll make you feel like your bank account balance is more than your student loan debt. From gingham prints to coastal-inspired styles to its recognizable whale logo, the brand has an effortless approach to summer clothing. Now, those styles are making their way into Target.

The new Vineyard Vines x Target collection includes well, everything. The brand certainly didn’t skimp when it came to bringing their signature look to Target. The collection includes stylish accessories and dinnerware to items for your pet (yes, really!), but don’t worry, there are tons of great clothing options as well — all in sizes XS through 3X. Whether you’re looking for the perfect dress for a cookout or just a casual look for everyday, it’s likely in the Vineyard Vines x Target Collection.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

According to a press release about the collab, the new collection will be available both online and in-stores beginning May 18. There’s plenty to shop. In fact, there are over 300 items spanning multiple categories with prices ranging from $2-$120 with many of them under $35.

What's in the new Target x Vineyard Vines collection? Get ready to mark your calendar for May 18 to shop these ultra-cute finds.

Women's Clothing

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Get ready to live your preppy, beach fantasy in the new pieces from Target x Vineyard Vines. These three styles alone tell you just how perfect the pieces are for summer.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

This striped midi skirt is perfect for an evening out on the town.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

This tank is super versatile, and if you love the brand, it's the perfect way to show that off.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Don't think that Target x Vineyard Vines forgot about swimwear. This whale-covered suit is so cute with its subtle pattern.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Everyone needs a good pullover for chilly nights, right?

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Headed to a beach brunch? Wear this dress. Need a swimsuit cover up? Wear this dress. Basically, you just need this dress.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

If you're already on the hunt for the perfect Fourth of July outfit, you may have just found it in this red, white, and blue romper.

Accessories

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

The new collection isn't short on accessories, and they're all so cute. There's the Lobster Beach Bag Tote, a 4-piece cosmetics bag, and adorable whale pouch, a whale beach towel, and this summer-ready straw bag.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

If bags are your thing, then you're going to love all of the options the new collection has. There's rope beach bag, linen whale bag, classic picnic tote, and even a whale fanny pack.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Don't worry about bad hair days this summer thanks to this super cute baseball cap with the brand's classic whale logo.

Baby and Kids

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

If you've got little ones in your life, there's even options for them including these super cute onesies and outfits for both boys and girls.

Home

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Want serious beach house vibes in your home or apartment? The collection includes some seriously cute pillows perfect for a nautical themed room.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

How cute are these strings of whales for a party? Plus, this mountable coat rack with whale details is perfect for hanging up some beach towels.

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

The collection even has the goods to help you make an entire Vineyard Vines themed tablescape. Your mom will be so proud.

Men's Style

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

The brand and retailer didn't leave out the men in your life. From board shorts to pullovers, the men's fashion is totally beach prep.

Outdoor

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

If you plan to hit the beach or pool this summer, Target x Vineyard Vines has what you need. From beach towels to beach chairs to floats, the collection has you ready for sand and surf.

Pets

Courtesy of Vineyard Vines x Target

Is this the cutest thing you've ever seen? Probably, at least until you get these pet items on your own pooch.

If you want to shop the Target x Vineyard Vines collection, mark your calendar for May 18. From your pets to your beach gear to your style, this collection has all your summer needs covered.