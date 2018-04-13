Just in case you were holding out hope that the Tess and Randall cliffhanger on This Is Us would have a happy ending, Chrissy Metz is here to assure you that there's some serious heartbreak ahead. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Metz hesitantly addressed the show's mysterious flash-forward that found Tess and Randall preparing to visit someone in the future. The only clue the show offered up in the Season 2 finale is that the person in question is a "her." And the internet has been spinning theories ever since.

In her interview, Metz was careful not to give too much away, but she did confirm that the cast knows who the characters are going to see. She also made it clear that nothing good will come from the answer to this cliffhanger. She told EW,

"It's something you'd… nobody… it's not good. It's…no... it's actually very heartbreaking."

Clearly, Metz was trying not to say too much, as evidenced by all of the stops and starts. However, she still ultimately gave viewers one answer to the puzzle — this meeting is destined to make fans cry. While many of the theories surrounding who Tess and Randall are going to see do involve death or trauma, a few of them hold out hope that the situation isn't quite as dire as it appears. Given the promise of heartbreak, it seems safe to let theories like Tess going through a messy divorce go now, because whatever is transpiring in the future, it's definitely not good.

One of the most popular theories suggests that Tess and Randall are going to see Beth one last time before she dies. Given how close the family is, it seems strange that they would leave her bedside at all, but it could be a case of an extended illness. End of life decisions are never easy, and that could explain why Tess and Randall both say that they're "not ready."

All hope for Beth isn't lost just yet though. In February, executive producer and co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told Glamour that there were no plans to kill off Beth. However, he was addressing a rumor that she would die in the present at the time, which means the past could be fair game.

If the mysterious "her" isn't Beth, then it could be one of Tess' sisters. Aside from death, the most heartbreaking thing that could happen to Randall's family is a rift. Annie and Deja have found themselves at the heart of theories that suggest they end up on the outs with the rest of the family. Some fans even believe one of them could hurt Beth — which is too sad to even contemplate.

Given the fact that the entire cast knows the answer to the cliffhanger, it feels like this is a story that affects all of the Pearsons in a major way. Since the show's first big mystery surrounded the loss of the family's patriarch, Jack, then the second could be about Rebecca's death. One Reddit user theorized that Rebecca could have Alzheimer's, and no longer remembers who Randall or Tess are. This would certainly make a final visit for them — and all of the Pearsons — a truly tragic experience. It would also provide symmetry to the show as it explores how the family deals with losing the woman who has held them together for so long.

Whatever the future has in store for the Pearsons, it's not too surprising that it involves more sadness. After all, This Is Us loves to makes viewers cry. At least now you have time to prepare for whatever heartbreak is looming in Season 3 — because as far as Metz is concerned, this story will give fans of the show a whole lot of feelings.