As This Is Us fans continue to mourn the loss of Jack (and the desire to ever use a slow cooker ever again), there is some good news on the horizon. While promoting his work with Clorox and the Thrive Collective in New York recently, star Sterling K. Brown tells Bustle that the new future timeline on This is Us, NBC's hit drama, is here to stay. This means that fans can expect a lot more older Randall, and maybe even an old Kate and old Kevin, in new episodes, and Brown confirms that the older Randall glimpsed in the This Is Us Super Bowl episode, "Super Bowl Sunday," will come back before the end of Season 2.

"You may see a little bit more this season — not a lot, but a little," Brown says, smiling. "But going into Season 3, it'll be something that we explore a bit more." The actor adds that the flash forward timeline will be a big part of the show's next season, saying that the show will now balance three timelines instead of the two fans started with. As for whether that means fans will be getting an older Kate and an older Kevin, Brown will only commit to a "maybe," but his coy smile and big laugh seem to suggest the idea isn't too off base. Whether or not older Kate and older Kevin will make an appearance before the current season is over, Brown won't say, but it looks like they will be coming some time in the near future.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Brown also wants to assure fans that an older Beth is not out of the question. Fans were sent into a panic in early February when Brown shared a photo of older Randall in a hospital room on Instagram, convinced the photo foreshadowed a tragic end for Beth. "That's just a rumor," Brown tells Bustle. According to the actor, the photo was just a makeup test for older Randall, which happened to be taken on the same day Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, his TV parents, were shooting hospital scenes for the Super Bowl episode. "So the only reason the picture was taken in a hospital was for that reason, so no one needs to worry about Beth," he says. Fear not, Beth-Randall shippers, Beth is not dying any time soon. In fact, Brown is just as confident in his TV marriage as he ever was. "I think Beth and Randall are together for the long haul," he says.

Sadly for fans, there are only two new episodes of Season 2 left, but Brown promises that they will not disappoint. Though he can't spill any secrets, the actor admitted he did have a few big reveals he had to keep close to the vest. "You're gonna be surprised," he says. "You're gonna be like, 'What?'" Without giving away any details, Brown reveals that there will be a moment that fans will be talking about for a long time, saying, "There's one in particular that's going to be a big 'What?'"

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Brown is good at keeping This Is Us secrets. So good, in fact, that he is equally careful when speaking about his upcoming gig as Saturday Night Live host. Brown will host the live sketch comedy show on March 10, but if he already has any ideas for potential sketches or monologue jokes, he isn't sharing them.

"I have ideas of things, but I'm going to wait for the professionals to help me flesh them out," he says. One thing Brown will reveal is that he doesn't plan on following in the footsteps of many first time hosts with a singing monologue. "I can carry a tune," he says, "But I feel like Will Ferrell just did that whole lampooning of things that hosts do when they first come to the show with the singing, going behind the stage. So, we'll see."

Fans will just have to wait and watch what Brown does on SNL. The only thing we know for sure: whatever it is, it won't require nearly as many tissues as your average episode of This Is Us.