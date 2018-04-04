When you think of the top music festivals, you probably think of celebrities, flowing hair, and a lot of mud. But there's something else that apparently a lot of people are getting into on the festival scene. Having sex at a music festival is probably a lot more common than you thought.

In fact, Lovehoney, one of the world's largest online sex toy retailers, surveyed 1,545 people all about sex and music festivals — and it turns out quite a few people are getting down. According to the survey survey, 18 percent of people have had sex at a festival, and an additional 30 percent of people said they hadn't, but would like to try it some time. So we've got almost one in five people already doing it, and a whole lot more who are open to the idea. And it doesn't just end at sex — eight percent of those surveyed said that they had actually started a relationship with someone they met at a festival. So, it looks like people are finding all sorts of connections.

In fact, the folks at Lovehoney were surprised that there weren't more people doing it. "It was surprising that only 18 percent of people have had festival sex, though; there’s something curiously freeing about being outdoors and absorbing that living-in-the-moment festival atmosphere," Sammi Cole of Lovehoney tells Bustle.

If you're planning on getting down at a festival — or if you already have but want things to go a little more smoothly next time — there are some ways to make it easier. "If you’re camping at a festival and planning to do the deed, the number one thing you need to think about is cleanliness," Cole says. "...Tents aren’t exactly known for their soundproof ability, either, so if you [want to take] a sex toy with you, make sure it’s a quiet one! Plus, teeny toys like cock rings work best when you’re super up close and personal, making them the perfect accessories to tent sex."

So where is the best place to get frisky at a festival? Well, here's where festival-goers thought would be the best places to have sex.

1 Burning Man: 20% Rick Gershon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Burning Man is meant to be the most out-there, the craziest festival that there is, so maybe it's no surprise that it was the most popular festival for sex. Twenty percent of respondents said that they'd like to get down there. What happens at Burning Man, stays at Burning Man... I'm assuming.

2 Coachella: 18% Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coachella is normally associated with the biggest celebrities and the ultimate festival styles, but it turns out it's still a pretty popular festival for getting down, with 18 percent of respondents saying they'd be up for having sex at Coachella.

3 Lollapalooza: 15% Frank Hoensch/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lollapalooza is an incredibly popular festival in Chicago that draws big names — and a lot of participants said it would be great for a hookup. Fifteen percent of those surveyed said they'd go for Lollapalooza as their sexy festival of choice.

4 Austin City Limits: 6% Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There's quite a drop to the fourth place spot, with six percent of people saying that they would get down at Austin City Limits. I guess not everything is bigger in Texas.