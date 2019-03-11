It's the beginning of March, and it's still freezing outside in most of the country — and that means it's just about time to plan your spring break vacation. Whether you're a student taking advantage of your break from classes or an adult just wanting to get away and escape the real world, spring break is a great time to relax, have a good time, and just do what you want. And if you haven't already booked your trip, then you may want to think a little outside of the box. Leading travel site KAYAK recently announced the top spring break destination of 2019 according to their searches — and it's definitely a spot worth going to.

After looking at data on spring break destinations and breaking everything down state by state, KAYAK found one clear winner: San Juan, Puerto Rico, which has now officially been declared the top spring break destination this year. The data showed that 30 states (31 if you count D.C.) show the greatest increase in 2019 spring break searches to San Juan: compared to 2018, there was a 115 percent search increase. This increase comes a few years after Hurricane Maria left a path of destruction through Puerto Rico, leading to a drop in tourism - so this is definitely good news for the residents of San Juan.

Why has San Juan come out on top? Well, for one thing, flights are inexpensive, and there's a lot of them (KAYAK notes that there are daily nonstop flights on Spirit Airlines from Florida and Maryland), making it an accessible destination for many people. And, if you have flexibility in when you can travel, KAYAK's 2019 Travel Hacker Guide shows that San Juan is the number one deal destination in April, with a 31 percent drop in price and a median airfare of $256.

Cheap airfare aside, there's a lot going on in San Juan that makes it the perfect spring destination for people of all ages. As KAYAK points out in their Ultimate Guide To San Juan, the price of everything is inexpensive and comparable to destinations like Fort Lauderdale. It's also easy to pay for anything, as the currency is in American dollars and you don't need to exchange money. So you get an international feel without going through all of the annoyances that often come with that.

ShutterStock

Of course, there's also the charm and beauty of San Juan. Old San Juan offers a rich history to explore with fantastic restaurants and theaters (as well as museums, galleries, and more). While there are plenty of fun bars and clubs in Old San Juan, New San Juan is really for those who are looking to party their trip away. There are miles of gorgeous beaches to take advantage of and a bustling city life to enjoy at night. There's basically no shortage of things to do no matter where you are, and it's an incredible place to explore.

But if you're not sold on San Juan (or you've already been and you want to go somewhere new!), there are, of course, plenty of other top spring break destinations to look into. According to KAYAK, Florida is popular as usual, with Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami as notable hot spots. Hawaii is also a top destination, especially spots like Maui and Honolulu, and it's not quite as expensive as it seems.

And if you want to go abroad, Europe is always a good idea. If tropical isn't for you, head to one of the top spring break flight searches: London, Madrid, or Rome. You can't go wrong with any of these incredible cities.

If you want more ideas, check out KAYAK's list of the top spring break destination for each state — it's pretty interesting. Start planning, start booking, and get excited!