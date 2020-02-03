The BAFTAs are one of the biggest celebrations of TV and film in the UK. While filmmakers, actors, and crew were recognised for their talent at the Royal Albert Hall in London over the weekend, it wasn’t all about who got which accolade. The winners are sure to make the headlines but we all know the outfits get just as much attention. Scroll down for our favourite looks from the 2020 BAFTAs.

Sustainability has thankfully been a huge topic of conversation during the 2020 awards season, including when it comes to fashion. For example, the team behind last night's BAFTAs ceremony asked the stars in attendance to rewear and recycle past outfits. While few celebs acknowledged the suggested dress code, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to rewear an Alexander McQueen gown she first previewed in 2012. Other than that, the evening was dominated by new designs created especially for the event, some couture pieces, and other custom designs. So business as usual, really.

Broadly speaking, there were two camps: the bold and bright (see Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, John Boyega and Florence Pugh) and inky tones (Greta Gerwig, Rooney Mara, Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Scott). So here are the looks that caught our eye on the red carpet and why.

Most Creative Karwai Tang/Getty Costume designer Sandy Powell always turns up on the red carpet making a serious statement. However, her 2020 BAFTAs suit was like nothing else we've seen before. Her cream suit, black shirt, and white tie ensemble were completed with autographs from the likes of Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro and Saoirse Ronan. This outfit defines "one of a kind."

Best Way To Take Up Space Matt Crossick - PA Images/Getty Florence Pugh may have turned up with the most fabulous look of the night. Wearing Dries van Noten with a short hemline and delicate ribbons with a shocking pink ruffeld cape and lipstick to match, her look didn’t go unnoticed and for good reason. I mean, is it just me, or does the cape serve serious royalty vibes?

Most Likely To Be Crowned Prom Queen & King Mike Marsland/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson served all the couple goals on Sunday night. Turner-Smith is seven months pregnant and rocked a canary yellow Gucci number while Jackson wore horsebit loafers that we love.

Best Way To Rock Red On The Red Carpet Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty John Boyega is known for his fabulous ensembles at awards ceremonies and premieres. Never one to shy away from colour, in a sea of black suits, Boyega opted for a beautiful red suit with a white shirt and black loafers. Although matching his outfit to the colour of the carpet could have backfired on the Star Wars actor, Boyega gave us all a lesson in standing out while blending it.

Most Sultry Gareth Cattermole/Getty It’s a rule universally acknowledged that you can’t go wrong with a little black dress and Gillian Anderson elevated this look with the help of a Camilla and Marc gown. Pairing the black strapless dress with a red clutch and red shoes proved that simple silhouettes and classic black still have mileage. The Sex Education star schooled us all on classy awards-season style. Simple lines, classic black, made all the more sultry in velvet.

Best Way To Welcome Spring Karwai Tang/Getty Ella Balinska of Charlie’s Angels dazzled in a floral Giambattista Valli dress. High necked, short, with a long train it was impossible not to stop and take notice of her on the red carpet. Balinska matched the pinks and lilac hues in her dress with her makeup opting for a vibrant pink shadow all over her lids, blending it up towards her brow bones so that the edges were soft and diffused. She matched it with a pink gloss and winged liner. This outfit screams spring and I'm here for it.

Most Likely To Be Turned Into An Award Jeff Spicer/Getty While the aim of the BAFTAs is to come away with a statue, Zoe Kravitz proved she was a whole damn prize. Wearing a shimmering gold floor-length Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello with burnt orange accessories, she embodied luxury.

Best Use Of Hair Gareth Cattermole/Getty It takes more than a great outfit to make a standout look. Saoirse Ronan proved that with the right hair and makeup, a classic black gown can be show stopping. She wore a custom Gucci gown with drop earrings. Pairing a red lip with an off-centre blonde quiff that swept across her forehead, she looked every bit old Hollywood glamour.

Best Use Of Feathers Jeff Spicer/Getty Lia Toby/Getty There were a lot of feathers on the BAFTAs 2020 red carpet but the two actors who did really rocked them wore them in completely different ways. Wild Rose’s Jessie Buckley looked stunning in a Miu Miu gown with a feather neckline and low back. The monochromatic colour palette really offset her red hair. Scarlett Johanson also opted for a feathery number. She looked super pretty in a custom Atelier Versace dress. The bodice had sequins and the train had feathers, what more could you want?

Most Likely To Be Mistaken For A Royal Mike Marsland/Getty Jeff Spicer/Getty Mike Marsland/Getty She may have been a fictional queen in The Crown and The Favourite but Olivia Colman was serving serious HRH vibes on the red carpet last night. She wore a black floral Alexander McQueen gown with delicate detailing. However, it was her jewellery that brought the look to new levels. Colman was wearing a bespoke Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewellery set including cluster earrings with detachable drops and two rings. The earrings featured the first pink Atelier Swarovski Created Diamonds ever to appear on the red carpet while the pink cocktail ring was a Purplish Pink Swarovski Created Diamond. This ring was paired with a Swarovski Created Sapphire and a small badge/ring with the 50:50 logo in recognition of the Equal Representation of Actresses campaign.

Best Power Shoulders Ian West - PA Images/Getty Rooney Mara went gothic chic for last night's ceremony, opting for a Givenchy Haute Couture gown with sheer panelling on either side of the bodice. While the dress itself was impressive, the shoulders were the main attraction. The dress was bow shaped and the dramatic capped sleeves ruffling down on both the front and back. High fashion, high drama.

Best Capital-F Fashion Look TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Lulu Wang, creator of The Farewell, fully embraced the trend for high-volume silhouettes in a smock from Simone Rocha's SS20 collection that married East and West effortlessly. Contrasting stark whites with light pinks and deeper reds, her colour palette couldn’t have been more on trend. Softening the bold silhouettes with delicate lace detailing (the eyelet-edged trim is nothing short of sublime), she matched her outfit with some strappy white heels.