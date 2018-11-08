As a form of destructive protest, some anti-Trump activists have taken to vandalizing the president's sidewalk star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Two men have already been convicted of trying to destroy the landmark, and the most recent Trump Hollywood star vandal's sentence was announced on Wednesday — three years' probation, 20 days of community labor, and just one day in jail.

In July, Austin Clay turned himself in to Los Angeles police after smashing Trump's sidewalk star with a pickaxe, and was subsequently booked on suspicion of felony vandalism. At the time, 24-year-old Clay plead "not guilty," calling his crime a "rightful and just act." He has since changed his plea to "no contest," according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.

"I think that there was urgency behind my actions," Clay said in August. "I feel like I’ve been called to do what I did."

A felony vandalism conviction can come with a jail sentence of up to three years. Instead, in addition to Clay's relatively short incarceration period, he was ordered to attend psychological counseling and pay a fine of $9,404.46 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clay's symbolic attack on the president follows in the footsteps of another man, 52-year-old James Otis, who bashed in the star with a sledgehammer in October, 2016, following the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape. Otis was also booked with felony vandalism, but received a similarly light sentence — three years probation, 20 days of community service, and a fine.

More to come ...