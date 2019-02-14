The Type Of Negative Energy You’re Most Likely to Give Off, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology helps us learn more about ourselves, and not just if we'll find our soulmate this month. As fun as it is to read daily horoscopes and about all the good fortune heading our way, astrology also explains the more negative aspects of our personality. It may explain why we have the tendencies we do, including controversial attitudes that may turn others off.

"It is good to at least be acquainted with astrology because it's additional knowledge to have in one's toolbox," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "In knowing one's sign (and others'), it's good to know all facets — good, bad, and in between."

And there's a reason why astrology is becoming a megatrend. In a time where millennials are constantly stressed out by barrages of information, astrology can help people understand the world around them, as well as their own personality traits.

Being more self-aware helps us identify our strengths and weaknesses, what we want out of life, and what we want out of our partners and friends. You have to take the good with the bad, and being aware of our more irritating personality traits can help us develop better relationships in our lives. These are the negative traits about yourself you should know, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Aggressive Energy "Aries might come across as aggressive and impatient," Mckean says. "They're the first line of the zodiac so they're always ready to spring into action." But this doesn't always have to be the case. Mckean advises Aries to be mindful of their actions. It can be hard to realize when you're being too aggressive, but it will help your relationships when you can acknowledge when to take a step back.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Stubborn Energy "Stubborn, that's the number one thing people might not like about [Tauruses]," Mckean says. "They're probably one of the least cold signs in the zodiac, but stubbornness might be perceived as coldness because they're not going to budge." Unwillingness to compromise can easily create friction in relationships. If you're a Taurus who hates giving in, try being a bit more willing to compromise, or explain why you feel so passionately about your stance.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Flaky Energy "Geminis, they could come across as flaky," Mckean says. "They like diversity and they like stimulation and they get bored easily. They also could come across as dishonest. They're a dual sign, the twins, ruled by Mercury, and Mercury is known as a tricky energy to have. Think about Mercury the metal, if you try to press it or hold it it breaks into a million pieces." One thing Geminis can do is surround themselves with other people who are also constantly looking for the next adventure. Take the time to prioritize important relationships, and try not to ditch your loved ones too quickly.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Overemotional Energy "Cancers can be oversensitive, sometimes to the point of hypersensitive," Mckean says. "The other thing is passive-aggressiveness, that's just their nature. They like to have their way, but they're not going to come off as very aggressive. Like how water could wear a stone down, but it takes a very long time." Not every little thing warrants a full breakdown or temper tantrum. Cancers should try to gain perspective of the situation by acknowledging when they're being hypersensitive.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Overdramatic Energy "Leos [can be] drama queens," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "They use their fiery energy to win which may make them dramatic at times." Leos can't be told to be less dramatic, "it's like trying to tell the sun not to shine so bright," Mckean says. Leos are better off surrounding themselves with people who thrive off their energy, and with people whose energy can keep them grounded.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Critical Energy "Virgos are creatures of habit and detail-oriented, they end up coming across as overcritical," Mckean says. "They come across as uptight, and need to learn to go with the flow more." Virgos tend to be consiStent, and aren't known as being very adventurous or dynamic. Virgo can benefit from trying to relax on some of the rules — everything will work out in the end.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Wishy Washy Energy The biggest problem Libras struggle with is their indecisiveness. Mckean says this stems from their need to keep things fair and balanced. Libras can't "just be more decisive" because they feel the need to weigh everything out. It's best to take your time making important decisions, and maybe let others take the reigns when it comes to smaller decisions.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Secretive Energy Scorpio can come across as secretive, Mckean says. "[...] Scorpios are hard-shelled creatures, they're going to have walls up." Mckean says it's important for Scorpios to be mindful when they are coming off as intense or secretive, and put on their "less intense mask".

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Rude Energy "The archer can be very blunt with their words and not hold back emotions," Stardust says. "Their honesty is essential, although sometimes can hurt." Sagittariuses should work on conveying their emotions in a more compassionate way. Stardust thinks Sagittarius's emotions help us see the truth, but they should still try to avoid hurting others' feelings in the process.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Uptight Energy "The sea-goat plays by the rules too much, which can make others think they are rigid," Stardust says. When you are too strict, you can make others feel bad or like you're judging their lifestyle. Try to take rules a bit less seriously, and treat yourself once in a while.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Standoffish Energy "The cup-bearer can be emotionally aloof at times," Stardust says. "They give themselves a moment to navigate through emotions and situations with a clear head." This emotional detachment could be perceived as being conceited. Aquariuses should surround themselves with people who think in similar macro-based ways, and who won't be offended by taking a pause to consider everything.