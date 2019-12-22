And just like that, not only is 2019 coming to an end, but so is the whole damn decade. With December wrapping up, it's time to bring in the New Year, and what better way than a New Years Eve playlists full of some of this year's biggest hits? Next year we’ll be entering the 20s and hopefully there are some more wonderful music moments awaiting us.

This year, there’s been some incredible albums from the likes of Stormzy (who also took on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury), Billie Eilish, Solange, and Tyler The Creator. Beyoncé gifted us all with a whole film on Netflix from her 2018 Coachella performance Homecoming in April. Meanwhile, 21-year old South London legend Dave won the Mercury Prize in September.

Whether you're hosting a party, getting ready for a big night out, or just hanging out with your cat in your living room, a good New Year's Eve playlist will get you in the mood for brand new decade. So, let me take some of the pressure out of making one. Here are the best tracks from some of the biggest artists in 2019 and the songs that will have you dancing into the new year:

Rosalia — Con Altura Ft J Balvin Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Spanish superstar Rosalia has had a massive year, and no other song song really sums up her dance ability, party attitude, and angelic voice quite like Con Altura.

Get Me Bodied: Formation Live - Beyonce Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember Beychella? Formally known as Coachella? I might not actually recover from Beyonce’s incredible performance at the 2018 festival. "Get Me Bodied" where she does an adorable dance routine with little sis Solange, is the ultimate party starter from Homecoming the live album of her performance.

"Vossi Bop" — Stormzy Jim Dyson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a Glastonbury performance that will go down in history, Stormzy then so graciously gifted us a whole album just before the end of the year. And needless to say "Vossi Bop," is an absolute banger that will send you into the New Year with good vibes.

"Lights Up" — Harry Styles NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images A million miles away from the sounds of One Direction, Harry Styles has really carved a path as his a solo artist this year, with his second album Fine Lines. "Lights Up" makes you just want to bomb into a pool with your mates.

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teen sensation Billie Eilish who you’ll always find sitting at the top of the charts, also dropped a phenomenal No. 1 album this year. Amongst some of the slower heartfelt ballads there’s the fun and upbeat "Bad Guy."

"Juice" — Lizzo Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although she's been making music for years now, Lizzo’s had a real break out year in 2019. Cuz I Love You is full of body-posi, self-love anthems, and "Juice" is one of the best — up tempo with a great message.

"Toast" — Koffee Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images The 19-year-old Jamaican got the world's attention with her track "Toast," full of positive vibes and a message that’s all about being appreciative of what you’ve got. There’s no better song to see in the new year.

"Boy With Luv" — BTS ft Halsey NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images It would be wrong to not mention BTS, who are well on their way to world domination. The music video for "Boy With Luv" already has 600 million views and counting. Jam along to the K-pop heartthrobs.

Be Honest - Jorja Smith ft Burna Boy Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can’t help but dance along to "Be Honest" by Jorja Smith and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, a staple for any NYE playlist.

"Selfish" — Little Simz ft Cleo Soul David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Little Simz was nominated earlier this year for a mercury for her wonderful album GREY area. "Selfish" will definitely put a spring in your step and remind you to put yourself first going into the New Year.

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images From her first solo album Jamie, lead singer of Alabama Shakes delivers "Stay High." This track has all the lightness of a beautiful summer afternoon.

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images How could I not mention Lil Nas X who took the world by storm this year with "Old Town Road." Even your grandma will know this song at this point.

"Motivation" — Normani Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I feel like this is going to be on a lot of workout playlists come January. Former member of Fifth Harmony showed she had the moves and the vocals in '00s-inspired Motivation.

"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, Wizkid, SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy Carter Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Can you have too much Beyonce? No you can't. This comes from The Gift, the album created to accompany 2019's live action Lion King. Brown Skin Girl is a heart-warming groove perfect for NYE.