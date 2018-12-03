When protesters toppled a Confederate statue known as Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus last August, they'd hoped it would be the end of the statue's presence on campus. But Silent Sam may rise again following a recommendation from the university's Board of Trustees. Chapel Hill officials recommended Silent Sam be re-erected indoors in a new on-campus building designed to preserve the university's history.

Although university officials told The News And Observer that their first preference was to move the school's Silent Same statue to a location off campus, UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said that state law prohibited them from doing so. Instead, UNC-Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees voted Monday to pass a recommendation for a new building to be erected on campus which can house Silent Sam as part of a display on the university's history.

According to The News And Observer, Chapel Hill officials recommended the building be built somewhere near where the Odom Village Apartments are currently being torn down. But Silent Sam's new recommended home wouldn't exactly come cheap. According to the paper, construction of the new building is estimated to cost $5.3 million. Another $800,000 was estimated to be needed annually for the new building's operating costs.

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images News/Getty Images

UNC's Board of Trustees will now pass their recommendation on to the university system's Board of Governors, who are expected to make the final decision on Silent Sam's fate later this month.

More to come...