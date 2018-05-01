The bad news is that Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules has come to a close. The good news is that viewers will be blessed with three reunion episodes. E! released a trailer for the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, and it gets so emotional that even Andy Cohen cries. Yes, Andy, the host, who is supposed to ask the questions and facilitate emotional responses from the actual cast members actually ends up crying during this season's reunion.

Faithful Watch What Happens Live viewers know that Andy is invested in the shows on Bravo, but he's usually just asking about the drama and playfully trying to stir up controversy. Andy never cries on camera, but fast forward to the 40-second mark of the trailer (which you can watch here) and Andy can be seen getting emotional and wiping some tears from his eyes. Based on the trailer alone, it is not completely clear what they are talking about, but there are definitely some context clues.

Right before the camera cuts to Andy tearing up, the trailer shows Jax Taylor crying with his face in his hands while Lisa Vanderpump rubs his back. Jax looks the most emotional out of all of everyone on stage and Lisa is clearly trying to comfort him. It appears that the conversation had been about his father passing away, especially since E! reported that during the reunion "Jax shares the heartbreaking details of his father's passing."

The passing of Jax's father, Ronald Cauchi, really hit him hard. So much so, that Jax's ex-girlfriends Stassi Schroeder and Rachael O'Brien, and former hookup Kristen Doute flew out to Michigan for his dad's memorial.

Jax has been very open about the impact of this loss. He has posted emotional posts on Instagram about how much he loves his father and shared photos of the two of them together. He also discussed their shared love for hockey on more than one occasion. It would make sense for this to induce such an emotional response from Andy.

The reunion isn't all heartbreaking, though. Just like any normal episode of this show, a lot goes down during the reunion. It's dramatic, lighthearted, comical, and everything in between. Jax warns in the trailer, "Expect the worst. Hope for the best." Considering that the show has consistently delivered for the past six seasons, getting "the best" is the most likely scenario.

James Kennedy and Lala Kent continue to go at it. She even screams at him, "Stop doing it. It's really simple." Considering that Lala dropped James as a friend after he made unkind remarks about her boyfriend Randall Emmett, this exchange could be a continuation of that argument.

This season started out with the revelation that Jax cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers, so, of course, that will be discussed at length and there will be waterworks from both Jax and Brittany.

Billie Lee also confronts Stassi Schroeder for describing Ariana Madix's brother, Jeremy, as "creepy" before Billie went out on a date with him.

Scheana Marie continues to be oblivious, and says, "I don't know, honestly, what people could come at me for." And, of course, that was foreshadowing that people would be coming for her.

Katie Maloney accuses her of having prior knowledge of the rumor that Tom Schwartz made out with Lala's friend. Lala angrily yells at Scheana, "You blamed your tone deafness on my lyrics." Kristen Doute discusses the rumors that Scheana's now-ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta kissed another girl. Jax emotionally yells, "You didn't even call me when my father died." Scheana ends up walking out and saying, "I just need a minute." Clearly, she was very wrong when she didn't think anyone was going to come for her

The reunion trailer is a lot to digest. A ton of drama went down this season that the cast members needed to discuss, and it's clearly going to be an emotion reunion in more ways than one.