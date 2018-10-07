There's sad news coming out of Hollywood today. The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson has died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. The news was announced via The Walking Dead's Twitter account, and was immediately met with an outpouring of love for the actor who was best known to fans as Hershel, the calm leader of the farm, and Maggie's stepfather.

AMC's official announcement reads:

"We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!"

More to come...