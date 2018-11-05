There are still several weeks to shop for new beauty, skin, and hair products for yourself before the chaos and hoopla of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday shopping season ensues. This week's best beauty sales will give you ample time, opportunity, and savings to refresh your makeup stash and your skin care wardrobe before you start doing so for others.

In addition to brand's having lots of discounts and deals tucked into the sale sections of their individual websites, retail beauty behemoth Sephora is having its Beauty Insider Sale. The discounts are made available to members of the brand's Beauty Insider loyalty program, where you accrue points and achieve status based on your annual spend. The sale takes place over multiple weekends in November.

This week's sale is slated for Friday, Nov. 9 and runs through Monday, Nov. 12. VIB members, which is the second-tier status and for members who spend $350 in a year, will now be able to access the sale and can enjoy 20 percent off in-store and digital purchases. The multi-use "VIBBONUS" code applies during this weekend. The code can be used several times during the weekend, rather than in "use once and destroy" fashion.

But since that sale is member-based and doesn't happen until Friday, below are nine other killer sales to shop this week!

1. Stila Got Inked Cushion Eye Liner

Stila Got Inked Cushion Eyeliner $4 Stila Move over felt tip pens and other liquid eyeliner iterations. This mega-pigmented liquid eyeliner is dispensed by dipping an applicator brush into a cushion soaked in color. It's marked down from its usual $28 price tag to just $4. You need to grab the accompanying applicator brush — more on that in a second — in order to get the rich, precise, and defined line along your lash. Buy on Stila Cosmetics

2. La Quill Precision Eyeliner Brush

Stila La Quill Precision Eye Liner Brush $11 Stila This chic, gold brush is the partner of the cushion eyeliner pot. It is designed to be dipped into the cushion like an old fashioned calligraphy pen and then applied to lids. It's on sale for $11 — the full price is $28. So you are saving a bundle on both the product pot and the tool required to apply it. Get this sophisticated cat eye flick creator before it sells out and it's then too late. Buy on Stila Cosmetics

3. Sephora Collection Moisturizer

Sephora Collection Moisturizer $4 Sephora Sephora's in-house brand moisturizers are marked down to just $4.That's half-off their usual $8 price. The soothing and extra creamy Coconut Water version will leave your skin super hydrated and smelling like heaven. Buy on Sephora

4. Urban Decay Naked Basics Eye Palette

Urban Decay Naked Basics Eye Palette $19 Urban Decay The brand's first-ever matte eyeshadow palette featuring six, supremely complimentary shades is marked down to $19. It's usually $29 so you are saving $10 that you can spend elsewhere. This palette will easily go from day to night, from the office to a date. You are also pretty much guaranteed to hit pan on every single hue. Buy on Urban Decay

5. CoverFX Contour Kit

CoverFX Contour Kit $24 Sephora This particular color story of this contouring kit was designed for medium skin tones. It's also half-price at $24. You can create lots of angles through shadows and light with this four-pan kit. Go forth and strobe, highlight, and define. Buy on Sephora

6. Smashbox Beach Summer Look Set

Smashbox Beachy Summer Look Set $46 Smashbox Summer may be long in the rearview — so much so that you may already looking forward to Summer 2019. That said, this three-piece kit, featuring a liquid eyeliner, face mist, and a highlighter, can help you retain that warm weather glow. It's a $78 value marked down to $46. That means there is absolutely no excuse for not purchasing it. Your eyes will be lined and defined, your skin will be hydrated, and it will glow. There's new reason you can't extend that dewy, summer glow deep into winter's doldrums. Buy on Smashbox

7. The Kat Von D Sinner Set

The Kat Von D Sinner Set $26 Kat Von D Beauty What a steal. This super-limited duo features both an Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Everlasting Lip Liner in Sinner, which is a dark plum hue. Both the liquid lippie and the liner are full-sized. Deluxe-sized samples of the brand's Saint (warm vanilla, jasmine petals, and musk) and Sinner (patchouli, wood, and spicy cinnamon ) perfumes included in the $26 set, which is marked down from $38. There's also a Saint Set, featuring the same sample scents with a peachy pink lippie and liner named, well, Saint. It's the same price. Buy on Kat Von D Beauty

8. Tarte Tarteist Lip Wardrobe Vol. II

Tarte Tartist Lip Wardrobe Vol. II $9 Tarte It's a two-fer. You get a pair of travel-sized, matte liquid lipsticks from Tarte. The set is on sale for $9 — it's normally $12. That's just $4.50 a tube. Rose is a rosy nude while Fomo is a pinky mauve. Both will look good on anyone. Since these quick dry Lip Paints last and last, without caking and crusting, you won't blow through a tube quickly. You can mix them for an ombre-like lip or a custom color, too. Buy on Tarte

9. Tarte Don't Quit Your Day Dream Eyeshadow Palette

Tarte Don't Quit Your Day Dream Eyeshadow Palette $19 Tarte A seven shadow palette full of warm-toned neutrals that you can pile on for a bronzy, smoky eye for just $19? That's a "yes." You can pair one or two for a wash of color and tones. It's limited edition and usually $29. Since each color is less than $3, the less-than-$20 price tag should be super attractive to you. Buy on Tarte

Go ahead and take advantage of these sales.