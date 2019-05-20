The Week’s Best Beauty Sales Include MAC Palettes For $20 & Half-Price L'Oreal Lipsticks

Memorial Day Weekend is coming, also known as the unofficial kickoff to summer. This means Memorial Day beauty sales are on deck, many of which begin on Friday and run through Monday. But this week's best beauty sales are perfect for those of you who have beachside or BBQ plans all weekend and might not have time to slip away to shop.

As always, the sale vertical on the Sephora site is packed with worthwhile markdowns. Ulta's "Buy More, Save More" promotion has populated with some excellent new BOGO sales. The retailer is also in the middle of its Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event, where hair products and tools from prestige brands are half-price. These sales change on the daily so don't delay if you need to stock up conditioner, masks, styling creams, and more.

The "Goodbyes" section of MAC's site is jam packed with several new sale items, most of which are discontinued products. Gorgeous lipsticks, delicious scrubs, and the Patrick Starrrr eyeshadow palettes are offered at a deep discount.

Below are the 13 best beauty sales of the week to prep you for Memorial Day weekend.

1. L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off Lip Makeup

L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off Lip Makeup Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through June 1, all L'Oreal lip products are buy one, get one 50% off as part Ulta's popular "Buy More, Save More" promotion. You can grab the yummy scented Infallible Pro Matte Les Chocolat Liquid Lipsticks, which come in cocoa-inspired, rich, and velvety shades. Or you can hop on the glossy lip trend with the Infallible 8HR Pro Gloss. That slick formula comes in 18 shades that will give your pucker megawatt shine.

2. MAC Liptensity Lipstick

MAC Liptensity Lipstick $22 $13.20 MAC Buy At MAC

MAC's extra creamy and super pigmented Liptensity Lipsticks are 40% off via the brand's site. There are bright reds, subtle neutrals, and pretty pink shades available. It's totally time to reboot your lippie wardrobe.

3. MAC x Patrick Starrr Oh, Holy Eyes Palette

MAC x Patrick Starrr Oh, Holy Eyes Palette $33 $19.80 MAC Buy At MAC

This limited edition, slim palette featuring six office-ready neutrals is also 40% off and marked down to just $20. It's from the MAC x Patrick Starrr collection so you know it's good.

4. MAC x Patrick Starrr Smoky Sleigh Palette

MAC x Patrick Starrr Smoky Sleigh Palette $33 $19.80 MAC Buy At MAC

Another limited edition MAC x Patrick Starrr palette is on sale. This darker, smokier palette is an excellent option for creating late night, smoldering looks.

5. MAC Scrubtious Lip Scrub

MAC Scrubtious Lip Scrub $17.50 $10.50 MAC Buy at MAC

Winter isn't the only time your pout can be felled by chapped, flaky, crusty lips in need of TLC. Summer sun, wind, and dry air can also be brutal for the delicate skin of your pucker. Two of MAC's gentle but effective Lip Scrubtious exfoliants are just $10.50. Again, that's a 40% savings on the Sweet Brown Sugar and Summer Berry flavors.

6. Guerlain KissKiss LoveLove Lipstick

Guerlain KissKiss LoveLove Lipstick $37 $22 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The only thing better than a full coverage lipstick that comes in five pink tones and boasts a satin finish is a full coverage lipstick that comes in five pink tones and boasts a satin finish — with a heart-shaped bullet. The tip is designed to hug the Cupid's Bow. The color selection is as gorgeous as the cases themselves. These luxe lippies are marked down to just $22, which is a steal for such a premium brand.

7. Marc Jacobs O! Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara

Marc Jacobs O! Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara $26 $15 Sephora Buy At Sephra

You can have some makeup fun this summer by painting your lashes with Marc Jacobs O! Mega Lash Volumizing Mascara. The navy, burgundy, and teal versions are on sale for just $16. They're an excellent way to add a pop of color to your warm weather look.

8. Erborian Ginseng Shot Mask

Erborian Ginseng Shot Mask $7.50 $5 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This sheet mask enriched with ginseng is designed to help smooth skin, to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and to add a dose of moisture. It's just $5 online so why not grab several?

9. Able Cosmetics 50% Off Sitewide Sale

Able Cosmetics 50% Off Sitewide Sale Able Cosmetics Buy At Able Cosmetics

From May 24 through May 28, Able Cosmetics is offering 20% off the entire site with the VACAY20 code. The brand's liquid eyeliners are an ace tool for achieving the classic feline flick.

10. Tocca Free Gift With Purchase

Tocca Free Gift With Purchase Tocca Buy at Toca

From now through May 27, you can receive a free gift with any purchase from Tocca's Voyage Collection at the brand's site.

11. BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter In Gradient Glow

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter In Gradient Glow $38 $26.60 BECCA Buy At BECCA

It's basically summer so it's time to work on your faux glow. This BECCA highlighter is 30% off and features five of the brand's best-selling shades in a single compact. Grab a big, fluffy brush and sweep over the pan for custom radiance. You can build coverage for different levels of luminescence.

12. Jennifer Lopez Inglot Makeup Set

Jennifer Lopez Inglot Makeup Set $78 $55 Inglot Buy At Inglot

This face kit is $23 off and filled with J. Lo-inspired essentials. It boasts Viva Las Lashes Mascara in Deep Black, Pure Pigment Eyeshadow in Silver Dollar, Livin' the Highlight Illuminator in Radiant, and Lipstick in Besame. So you can bat those extra dark lashes, rock that glittery lid, and glow so hard you communicate with the satellites, all the while flashing an Old Hollywood glam smile.

13. Elemis Addicts Ultimate 5-Piece Travel Kit

Elemis Addicts Ultimate 5-Piece Travel Kit $250 $75 QVC Buy At QVC

Elemis fans curated this five-piece kit helps address various skin concerns, from aging to hydration. It's a $250 value marked down to just $75 — can you say "total steal?"

Chances are you saw something you really, really loved on this list. If you didn’t, well, you are bound to find more amazing sales on Memorial Day.