Amazon Prime Day is here and there are tons of beauty sales happening at the digital retailer. There are lots of other beauty and skin care items being offered on deal beyond Amazon, too. The week's best beauty sales provide you with plenty of places to purchase and loads of products to try. It's literally like Christmas in July because you can shop and save and save and shop.

Let's get this one out of the way first. The CoverGirl Amazon Prime Day Sale is pretty extensive. The drugstore brand is discounting 260 products. If you are a fan of CoverGirl, simply can't resist the a deep discount, and are an Amazon Prime member, do your thing.

Charlotte Tilbury is hosting a summer sale on its site where a wide assortment of products is 30% off. Tarte is offering a massive amount of products for just $10 on its site on July 15 only.

You can get "Fresh" and "Flesh" this week, too. Fresh is having a sitewide 20% percent off sale for two days, which allows shoppers to stock up on lots of luxurious makeup, skin care, and fragrance. Meanwhile, Flesh Beauty, the Linda Wells-backed cosmetics brand that dropped exclusively at Ulta last summer, put a pair of its hero products on a short-term deal.

Below are the 9 best beauty sales this week to check out besides Amazon Prime Day mania.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Summer Makeup Sale

Charlotte Tilbury's summer sale features blushes, combo kits, palettes, lippies, and more for 30% off. You can grab the Luscious Lip Slick lipstick and lip liner duo and enjoy perfectly rosy pink lips every time you use this pair. It includes K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Duchess and the Lip Cheat liner in Venus so you can line, define, and plump your pout. The Smokey Eye Beauty Instant Look in a Palette is marked down from $75 to $52.50 and is a makeup bag essential.

2. Fresh 20% Off + Free Shipping

Fresh Beauty is having a sitewide sale that is active for 48 hours only. On July 15 and 16, all shoppers will enjoy 20% off purchases, along with free two-day shipping. There's no minimum purchase required, the only exclusion is gift sets, and the "FRESH48" code applies. The sale is an excellent opportunity to try any of the brand's skin care or makeup products. You cannot go wrong with the Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer or the yummy Sugar Coconut Hydrating Lip Balm, which comes in a pot. The Sugar Lemon Bath & Shower Gel smells like an actual Italian ice. You'll save money while capturing the scents of summer via beauty products with this sale.

3. 10. Tarte $10 Hot Steals

For the next 13 or so hours, Tarte is having a $10 Hot Steals sale. The Tarteist Metallic Shadows, Color Splash Lipsticks, Quick Dry Matte Lip Paints, Quench Lip Rescues, Double Take Eyeliner, Double Duty Beauty Shadow Liners, and lots of other eye and lip products are just $10 on the brand's site. It's basically a flash sale. Go ahead and pile your digital cart high and totally revamp your makeup wardrobe courtesy of Tarte. Time is off the essence because the promotion ends today.

4. CoverGirl Amazon Prime Day Sale

This sale deserves a mention. CoverGirl's Amazon Prime Day Sale is about as ace as it gets. The brand is putting 260 (!!!) products on sale, with some items up to 50% off. You can scoop up the fan fave Clump Crusher Mascara, Outlast All-Day Moisturizing Lip Color 2-Pack, the brand new CoverGirl Outlast Active Foundation, which is climate-proof, or the Full Spectrum Gloss Idol Moisturizing Lip Gloss, among many other products, shades, and formulations. You will walk away from this sale with a major CoverGirl haul.

5. Flesh Beauty Fresh Flesh Illuminating Primer

Flesh's best-selling primer, which sold out in a day when it first dropped, is now 40% off at Ulta. The light and lustrous serum gives you a dewy canvas on which you build your makeup look. It's also a great choice for hydration and glow on those hot and humid days when you want to wear as little makeup as possible. It's also on sale for one day only on the Flesh site with the "PRIME" code.

6. Flesh Beauty Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation

You can save $6 on Flesh's foundations, which come in 40 shades. If you've been wanting to try some of the year-old brand's wares, this chubby stick is a terrific entry point and introduction. The Thickstick formula is creamy, buildable, and can be blended with fingers or a brush. These sticks act as concealer, foundation, or a highlighter, which makes them super versatile.

7. Soon Skin Care Seoul Mates Lip Mask & Eye Patches

The delicate skin around your lips and lids can be cared for in one fell swoop with this adorable and effective set. The two-piece Soon Skincare Seoul Mates collection includes a lip mask and eye patch, each of which offers a major dose of TLC for these regions. This kit presents you with an easy way to pamper your face.

8. Saturday Skin Starlight Star Bright

It's Christmas in July — sorta. Saturday Skin's limited edition set from the 2018 holiday season includes a full-size bottle of the brand's best-selling eye cream along with deluxe-sized Rub-A-Dub Refining Peel Gel and Waterfall Glacier Water Cream. You can use the super cute pouch as a makeup travel bag, too. It's a $56 value that's now just $33.

9. Sephora Collection Jelly Makeup Sponge

The time has come to ditch your squishy makeup sponge in favor of something new and innovative. This hot pink gel makeup applicator is just $5 at Sephora. It's durable and eliminates waste, since cream and liquid products don’t sink into the sponge itself. It works with foundation, concealer, blush, and highlighter. It's also easy to clean and comes with a pouch so it travels well.

These 9 sales are totally worth ALL of your cash and coins.