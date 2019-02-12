The 'Weird City' Celebrity Guest Stars Include Everyone From Michael Cera To Luke Skywalker Himself
With Jordan Peele behind the scenes, viewers know they're in for a twisted treat with Weird City. But Peele as an executive producer on this YouTube Premium series also means a star-powered Weird City cast. The show's six-episode first season premieres Feb. 13, and each episode of the anthology series is packed with actors you know and love. With a list of guest stars this good, Weird City will have you wanting to move to the city of Weird, stat.
The show is set in the "not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird, where the haves and have nots are separated by a literal line called "The Line." Yet, unlike the often bleak portrayals of the future that are featured in shows like Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone (which Peele is also rebooting), Weird City is all about examining social issues with humor. After all, Peele wrote the series with Key and Peele writer Charlie Sanders, and per Deadline, Jose Molina of Amazon's The Tick serves as showrunner. Together, the people behind-the-scenes and the A-list cast make the future look delectably funny — even if you need a moment to adjust to all the weirdness.
From sitcom stars to movie stars to beloved sci-fi icons, here's the full cast of Weird City Season 1 to get you acquainted with the residents of Weird.
Dylan O'Brien
The Maze Runner and Teen Wolf star (and the voice of the Transformer Bumblebee) has always repped sci-fi and he continues to do so in Weird City.
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill is the king of the family sitcom with Married... with Children and Modern Family, but he gets a new unexpected family courtesy of Dylan O'Brien's character.
Rosario Dawson
From movies to music to TV, Rosario Dawson has done it all, and she continues her epic reign in Weird City.
Michael Cera
Dawson's costar is Michael Cera, and the pair have worked together before as Batman's sidekicks in The Lego Batman Movie.
Sara Gilbert
As the star of The Conners and host of The Talk, Sara Gilbert is going from network TV to YouTube TV.
Laverne Cox
Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox should get to enjoy some freedom in the future alongside Gilbert.
Auli'i Cravalho
Moana herself is trading in the waters of Hawaii for the city of Weird, bringing her back to TV after the cancellation of Rise.
Trevor Jackson
Trevor Jackson of Grown-ish and American Crime is a triple threat, so here's hoping there's a song and dance number.
Eugene Cordero
In recent years, Eugene Cordero has been popping up all over the place on TV shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Place, Veep, and Black Monday.
Steven Yeun
After battling zombies in The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun already got super weird in Sorry To Bother You.
Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone of New Girl joins Yeun's group in Weird City — and she may have her own show soon enough as she's writing, producing, and starring in a pilot for ABC inspired by her family.
Malcolm Barrett
With roles in Timeless (RIP) and Preacher, Malcolm Barrett knows a thing or two about sci-fi and irreverent, supernatural comedies.
Gillian Jacobs
Gillian Jacobs of Community, Girls, and Love rounds out the pretty awesome quartet of Yeun, Simone, and Barrett in Weird City.
Yvette Nicole Brown
Another Community alum, Yvette Nicole Brown has made talking about sci-fi part of her job as a judge on Cosplay Melee, a frequent guest on Talking Dead, and a Comic-Con moderator.
Awkwafina
"My Vag" singer Awkwafina took over the cinematic world in 2018 with Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's Eight. Now, she gets to hang with Brown for a Weird City episode.
Mark Hamill
When you get Luke freakin' Skywalker to guest star on your sci-fi show, you're doing things right.
LeVar Burton
Beyond being an icon for hosting Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is a sci-fi legend due to his role as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. And expect Burton's character to show up more than once on Weird City.
There are plenty more actors that will be featured in Weird City, but with this talented and diverse crew, there better be a whole lot more weird to come.