With Jordan Peele behind the scenes, viewers know they're in for a twisted treat with Weird City. But Peele as an executive producer on this YouTube Premium series also means a star-powered Weird City cast. The show's six-episode first season premieres Feb. 13, and each episode of the anthology series is packed with actors you know and love. With a list of guest stars this good, Weird City will have you wanting to move to the city of Weird, stat.

The show is set in the "not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird, where the haves and have nots are separated by a literal line called "The Line." Yet, unlike the often bleak portrayals of the future that are featured in shows like Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone (which Peele is also rebooting), Weird City is all about examining social issues with humor. After all, Peele wrote the series with Key and Peele writer Charlie Sanders, and per Deadline, Jose Molina of Amazon's The Tick serves as showrunner. Together, the people behind-the-scenes and the A-list cast make the future look delectably funny — even if you need a moment to adjust to all the weirdness.

From sitcom stars to movie stars to beloved sci-fi icons, here's the full cast of Weird City Season 1 to get you acquainted with the residents of Weird.

Dylan O'Brien David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ​The Maze Runner and Teen Wolf star (and the voice of the Transformer Bumblebee) has always repped sci-fi and he continues to do so in Weird City.

Ed O'Neill Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ed O'Neill is the king of the family sitcom with Married... with Children and Modern Family, but he gets a new unexpected family courtesy of Dylan O'Brien's character.

Rosario Dawson Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From movies to music to TV, Rosario Dawson has done it all, and she continues her epic reign in Weird City.

Michael Cera Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dawson's costar is Michael Cera, and the pair have worked together before as Batman's sidekicks in The Lego Batman Movie.

Sara Gilbert Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As the star of The Conners and host of The Talk, Sara Gilbert is going from network TV to YouTube TV.

Laverne Cox Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Orange Is The New Black​ star Laverne Cox should get to enjoy some freedom in the future alongside Gilbert.

​Auli'i Cravalho Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moana herself is trading in the waters of Hawaii for the city of Weird, bringing her back to TV after the cancellation of Rise.

Trevor Jackson Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trevor Jackson of Grown-ish and American Crime is a triple threat, so here's hoping there's a song and dance number.

Eugene Cordero John Sciulli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In recent years, Eugene Cordero has been popping up all over the place on TV shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Place, Veep, and Black Monday.

​Steven Yeun Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After battling zombies in The Walking Dead, ​Steven Yeun already got super weird in Sorry To Bother You.

Hannah Simone​ Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hannah Simone of New Girl joins Yeun's group in Weird City — and she may have her own show soon enough as she's writing, producing, and starring in a pilot for ABC inspired by her family.

Malcolm Barrett​ Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With roles in Timeless (RIP) and Preacher, Malcolm Barrett​ knows a thing or two about sci-fi and irreverent, supernatural comedies.

Gillian Jacobs Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gillian Jacobs of Community, Girls, and Love rounds out the pretty awesome quartet of Yeun, Simone, and Barrett ​in Weird City.

Yvette Nicole Brown Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ​Another Community alum, Yvette Nicole Brown has made talking about sci-fi part of her job as a judge on Cosplay Melee, a frequent guest on Talking Dead, and a Comic-Con moderator.

Awkwafina Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "My Vag" singer Awkwafina took over the cinematic world in 2018 with Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's Eight. Now, she gets to hang with Brown for a Weird City episode.

Mark Hamill Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you get Luke freakin' Skywalker to guest star on your sci-fi show, you're doing things right.