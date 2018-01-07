The #WhyWeWearBlack Hashtag On Twitter Has Become A Space For Celebs To Share Their Stories

The 2018 Golden Globes are kicking off the Hollywood awards season in a majorly impactful way. Celebrities are wearing all black on the red carpet in a show of solidarity and support of accusers and survivors of sexual assault. With the Harvey Weinstein scandal blowing the doors off the rampant sexual harassment that plagues Hollywood and well beyond, this decision to unify and protest through fashion is a beautiful and powerful thing.

In addition to wearing all-black ensembles, stars also wore the Time's Up pin to the show. It's another way to call attention to sexual harassment across industries, and to display their support.

Though the color of the evening, black is not a typical red carpet choice at Hollywood galas and events like the Globes. That's because it doesn't always translate in photos and on TV. But not tonight. Everyone, from carpet commentators like Kristen Cavallari to actors Meryl Streep, Winona Ryder, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the cast of Stranger Things, to singer Kelly Clarkson turned up rocking black.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a result, the #WhyWeWearBlack hashtag is trending on Twitter. It's become a place where Hollywood insiders can share their stories —and more— in relationship to the movement and initiative to no longer tolerate sexual harassment and gender inequality in any form.

Actor Alyssa Milano has been incredibly vocal about the sexual harassment in Hollywood and pointed out some seriously distressing statistics in a series of tweets.

Allow that startling stat to sink in.

This! This also is why Hollywood is wearing black.

Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga noted that wearing all black shines a light on the dark corners in which abuse can hide in this powerful tweet.

Male actors are also a part of this movement, with actor and activist Mark Ruffalo posting a video to show his support while wearing a black Avengers tee. He asked everyone to follow suit on socials so that this initiative remains supremely visible.

Reese Witherspoon and Co. dropped a video to thank everyone for their support of this movement thus far. While some Twitter users are making snarky comments about rich and famous people wearing priceless couture to make a statement, this video reminds us that sexual harassment is an issue that affects society as a whole. It also creates a sisterhood among survivors, regardless of background.

This tweet by Eva Longoria pretty much says it all, and advances the message.

Orange Is the New Black actor Uzo Abuda also made important points via her poetic tweet.

She also spotlighted actor Debra Messing's powerful red carpet commentary.

Twice, just for impact. It was that good.

She also grabbed some of the legendary Meryl Streep's statements, further bolstering the power of the movement through the hashtag. Women with a platform are speaking on behalf of those who do not.

JT used a little humor in his tweet and it was certainly another way in which to grab attention. His Time's Up pin was also in full view on the lapel of his tux.

Amber Tamblyn's retweet made such a statement. Women are wearing black so that change can be enacted and make the world a better, safer, and more comfortable place tomorrow for the little girls of today.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's also worth nothing that E! correspondents specifically did not ask "Who are you wearing?" regarding designers. Rather, they asked "Why are you wearing black?" so that each celeb could share their perspective and why they wore black. Now that's the power of fashion.