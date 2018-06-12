The historic summit between North Korea and the United States is under way in Singapore. And while much fanfare was paid to the initial handshakes between President Donald Trump and his counterpart, they're not the only ones at the summit. As both sides approach the negotiating table, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought at least four women, including his own sister, to bolster his side.

Kim, who is believed to be 34 years old, brought his sister Kim Yo Jong, late 20s or 30s; Choe Son Hui, no age listed; Hyon Song Wol, no age listed; and Kim Sung Hae, no age listed, according to the Associated Press.

Kim Yo Jong is the North Korean leader’s younger sister (and one of at least four but maybe six siblings). She works as an official in the Workers’ Party office responsible for propaganda, according to wire service. Because the country’s line of succession is clouded in secrecy, it’s not official, but the Associated Press reported that some experts think she is second in command in the country. Her family founded the country after World War II in the Soviet-affiliated half of the peninsula.

The wire service reported that she took a separate transport from her brother to the Sentosa Island summit in case of accident.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Kim Yo Jong was her country’s public representative at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in January. NBC News reported that she delivered an invitation of detente to South Korean President Moon Jae-in while at the Olympics. In April, she was the only women at the other historic summit her country has attended this year. That summit was between the two Koreas.

Choe Son Hui is the highest-ranking female diplomat in the country, according to the Associated Press. Her previous postings include work as an English-language interpreters for a delegation at the previous nuclear disarmament talks, according to the wire service.

She was tasked with meeting with senior American diplomat Sung Kim at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Monday to finalize the summit’s preparations.

Hyon Song Wol is a singer and politician. She’s the leader of Moranbong, North Korea’s immensely popular girl group. She was also the leader of an art troupe sent to the Winter Olympics in February, according to the Associated Press. Hyon Song Wol's appearance at the Olympics caused quite a stir.

A 2014 report from The New York Times said there were rumors that Hyon Song Wol had been executed by the state, which by that time was led by Kim, who is supposedly her ex-boyfriend. But when she turned up at a performance to honor Kim for his “heavenly trust and warm care” for performing arts, everyone acknowledged that the musician was alive.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Kim Sung Hae works as a department director at the United Front Department in North Korea, the Associated Press reported. The department handles relations between the two Koreas. She also attended the Monday planning meeting at the Ritz-Carlton.

The biggest names in Trump’s entourage are all men. As reported by The New York Times, Trump’s team includes: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; chief of staff John F. Kelly; national security adviser John R. Bolton; National Security Council’s top official for Asia. Matthew Pottinger. The newspaper reported that Sung Y. Kim, the American ambassador to the Philippines, is also attending the Summit.

Trump's entourage has books hundreds of the Shangri-La’s 747 rooms, according to HuffPost. This includes the Secret Service agents and military personnel required to make sure large scale international travel secure and possible. According to the report from HuffPost, former American Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush stayed at the same suite at the Shangri-La resort during their own visits to Singapore.