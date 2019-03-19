Just in time for March's super full moon, the sun will make its way into Aries on March 20 at 5:58 p.m. ET, also marking the start of the Vernal Equinox — aka, Thursday is baring a pretty heavy load, both astronomically and astrologically. That said, the new astrological season will not affect us all in the same way, so you'll want to know what zodiac signs Aries season 2019 will affect the most — because Aries vibes can be intense, and you'll want to mentally prepare yourself.

While people who are born under the sign of Aries may feel the most impact as the sun makes its annual trek through the sign of Aries, people who have their moon and/or rising sign in Aries may also feel the heat of this fiery passage. And by "fiery passage", I mean it will be a time of intense, impassioned, consuming, and potentially dangerous emotions.

Bustle talked to astrologer Linda Furiate about which signs will feel the influence of the Aries season most profoundly, as some of us might not even notice it. According to Furiate, there are a few signs (other than Aries) that will be super susceptible to the heat. Here's who should be ready for flare ups and some suggestions for how to handle the fire:

Sagittarius

"Fire signs, may feel a bit more laid back [than usual]," Furiate tells Bustle. While some of the other signs are starting to feel an increase of emotional activity, Sags are going to be feeling pretty level headed, confident, and maybe even more enthusiastic about following their desires than usual. Basically, if Sags use their mojo properly, they'll be able to pull off a really successful and progressive Aries season, while many other signs will be struggling with emotional distractions and complications. Aka, if you're feeling like you have the capacity to do something major this month, go for it, you really can handle it.

Cancer, Libra & Capricorn

According to Furiate, "all cardinal signs who also herald in the seasons, may experience a bit of outside tension and will want to up their game." That said, you'll want to think before you act, so bounce your ideas off others, and be strategic about how you do so. If you don't take some time to prepare, you might propel yourself in the wrong direction. Using pressure and heat to launch yourself is fine, so long as you make sure you're aligning yourself with your goals, first.

"Libra may benefit most by reaching out to others for support and insight," Furiate says, as Libras are comforted and most confident when they have outside opinions available to help balance their own. She continue, "Cancer and Capricorn could be called to action to overcome an amazing challenge or accomplish a hard-earned task." These signs can make huge strides this month if they utilize all of their energy in toward something progressive, like mending broken relationships, clearing obstacles at work, or setting a personal goal and smashing it.