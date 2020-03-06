Walt Disney himself once said "no story in English literature has intrigued me more than Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland," and his fondness of the original tale went onto to inspire a magical animated spectacular of the same name. If you're a fan of the film or the story it was based on, you've lucked out, because An Alice in Wonderland exhibition is coming to the UK, and here's everything you need to know about the landmark event.

The exhibition, known as Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, will take place at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and is set to include rarely seen concept art from Walt Disney's Oscar-nominated musical adventure — as well as various sketches and costumes from Tim Burton's 2010 Alice in Wonderland adaptation. The forthcoming V&A exhibition marks the first time these cinematic displays will go on show in the UK, and thanks to an ambitious creative showcase, the film's most recognisable characters (including the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, and many more) will be brought to life for a whole new generation.

Visitors can expect to enjoy a plethora of film, performance, fashion, art, music, and photography — whilst also delving into the origins and various reinventions of Lewis Carroll’s original story. The spectacle will also shed light on the profound impact of Alice in Wonderland, and examine how the many interpretations of Alice have gone on to inspire some of the world's leading creatives.

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser / Disney

"No film adaptation of Alice has had a more enduring cultural impact than Disney’s 1951 Alice in Wonderland," said the V&A's Senior Curator of Theatre and Performance, Kate Bailey, who went on to add, "we are delighted to showcase original artworks and reveal the lesser known stories behind the creative development of this iconic film, for the first time in the UK."

Bailey later explained how the exhibition aims to "celebrate the books as an endless source of inspiration and curiosity," and concluded that event organisers look forward to "welcoming a new generation to imagine their own wonderland on the other side of the looking glass."

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser / Disney

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser will open its doors to the public later this year, and is scheduled to run between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Tickets for the upcoming event are priced at £20, and are currently available to purchase on the Victoria and Albert Museum's official website.