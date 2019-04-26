The hype surrounding the debut of Taylor Swift's new single "ME!" has been building for what has likely felt like an eternity for fans of the singer. And now that the song has finally been released, tweets and memes about "ME!" prove just how much Swift's followers adore the self-love anthem and the powerful message behind it. On Friday, April 26, Swift dropped the first song from her highly-anticipated seventh studio album and it seems that the entire Twitterverse and beyond just can't get enough of the collaboration featuring Panic At The Disco! frontman Brendon Urie. The track, which sends a message to fans about self-acceptance and self-love, has already been met with great reception, amassing 23 million views on YouTube in just 10 hours.

Just before it's release at midnight on Friday, Swift spoke to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts at the NFL Draft, revealing the song's title and meaning. "'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," she explained. "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse."

If social media is any indication, Swift's plan to create a feel-good anthem for all to enjoy has worked. Her new mantra spread like wildfire throughout Twitter on Friday morning with many showing up in droves to rave about Swift and her new song.

With the overwhelming positive message it's been receiving from fans on Twitter, there's certainly no doubt that "ME!" is going to be one of the top songs on everybody's playlist this summer.