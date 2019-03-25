These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Have Unpredictable Relationships

The most up-and-down relationships can look really overwhelming from the outside, even if the people inside them see everything as perfectly normal. And while some toxic relationships are unpredictable, many are just examples of how diverse relationships can be. Understanding how zodiac signs express love may help you make the right decision when it comes to settling down with someone who is on your level emotionally.

For some, unpredictability in a relationship is seen as something attractive and alluring. For others, a fight with the person they love is their worst nightmare. Since zodiac signs all express themselves differently, how you act in a relationship often has a lot to do with your astrological chart. "Some people look forward to predictable day-to-day events in their relationships," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "Others thrive off of drama, and they may not even know they're doing that, because that kind of expression is normal to them." Dramatic relationships aren't for everyone, but for some, they're as normal as can be.

Volatility can be quite toxic if it goes too far, but having a relationship with on-the-surface emotions doesn't necessarily mean the couple is handling things in an unhealthy way. Everyone expresses themselves differently, and as long as there is safety, respect, and care, then a couple can make their own rules when it comes to what should be expected in their day-to-day life.

Here are the two zodiac signs most likely to have emotionally unpredictable relationships, according to astrologers.

1. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Leos, having an unpredictable relationship is just part of their overall belief that expressing emotions is just part of life. Because of this, they likely will need a partner who is OK with Leo expressing their entire range of feelings day-to-day. "From the Leo's perspective, its normal to be human: in other words, a sentient being with a range of feelings," Mckean says. "With that, they feel comfortable sharing that with the person they chose as their partner [...] Expressing emotions, no matter how extreme, is not just life for them, but part of living and being alive." Leos are naturally forgiving, so these moments roll off their chest, and they'll hope their partner is forgiving too.