These Are The 4 Zodiac Signs With The Most Red-Hot Relationships
In a long-term relationship, questions of keeping the spark alive often come up. But for some people — things are just naturally red-hot. This doesn't mean that there's a portion of the population who magically doesn't need to work on their relationship, but astrology does point out that there are certain personalities with, well, a bit more of an inclination towards passion.
"When it comes to passion, we've heard about how some signs are more passionate than others under the sheets, but they are motivated by different reasons," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. This means that even if you think your sign is obviously passionate, you might be surprised by the how and the why. And, if you think your partner might be going against their sign because they're both fire-y and rational, you might just be missing the depth of their sign's characteristics.
And although (spoiler alert) the Fire signs do tend more towards these kinds of relationships, there's still a bit to learn as to why. "Relationships are more than just sex or romance. Some zodiac signs are passionate physically, emotionally, and about staying together," Mckean says. Plus, there is one other sign that's up there with the others, even though it isn't ruled by the famously sensual element.
Here are the four zodiac signs with the most red-hot relationships (both in and out of bed), according to astrologers.
1Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Yes, the first sign of the zodiac, and the first fire sign, is also the first to be mentioned when it comes to keeping things red-hot. But, it's not just because of their pure passion. Aries are also incredibly pure-hearted and dedicated to their partners.
"They are fiercely protective of their partners and they are enthusiastic about sharing experiences together, and the more adventurous the experience, the more memorable for the Aries," Mckean says. "When an Aries is in love, they pursue their love fearlessly and with full vigor." So while sex with your Aries partner might be pure and passionate, the relationship as a whole is about the heart. And that can keep things going really strong.
2Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
A Leo partner is quite expressive, and expects you to share this with them in a relationship. So if you're in it for the long run with a Leo, chances are they'll keep you on your toes.
Mckean says this makes things interesting, even if it's not always picture perfect. "[Leos] rule the heart, making them one of the most loving, generous, romantic, and red-hot of the signs, even if they tend to be a bit dramatic," Mckean says. "Their sense of drama is really how they express how extraordinary they are and how over-the-moon they feel about you." And if you're OK with handling drama in a relationship, a Leo partner will reward you by expressing themselves to you quite openly.
"Since they live life large, their sex, fights, their glamour and entertaining are legendary — the stuff that fire is made of," Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles psychic, astrologer, and life coach, tells Bustle. So if you can hold on tight, it will be a fantastic journey together.
3Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
The little Air sign that could can definitely compete with the Fire signs for keeping up the spark in a relationship.
"As a cardinal sign, Libras have tremendous survival skills, which makes them incredibly passionate lovers, working really hard to please themselves and their partner," MacGuire explains. Plus, whenever an argument comes up, the passionate balance to their otherwise gentle side comes out, which can definitely spice things up (if you're up for it).
Plus, luckily for you, your Libra partner should return to their soft side pretty quickly. "They have a tendency to be argumentative, but they return to being fair and gentle fairly quickly," Mckean says. Your otherwise placid Libra can surprise you in the heat of the moment, then come back down to loving you. Now that's red-hot.
4Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):
Your Sagittarius partner will want your relationship to be full of excitement in part because of their insatiable thirst for adventure.
"A Sagittarius in a relationship will want to travel the world with their partner and explore unchartered territory, which keeps the flames ignited," MacGuire says. And whether this means an actual, physical adventure or not, your Sagittarius will want to take you along with them as they get to know the world.
Plus, the intellectual side of the Sagittarius is a key to this spark in a way you might not immediately think. "They need someone who can keep up with them intellectually and hold their own in heated philosophical debates, but also need to unleash their carnal, animalistic side, which makes them red-hot in relationships," MacGuire says. So if you like road trips and fierce debates, your Sag will likely be a good bet in the long-run.
No matter what your sign (or your partner's), a relationship can be whatever you put into it. And whether or not you like a red-hot relationship, sometimes (with certain personalities), it's just how things will be. So it's important to take time to think about your compatibility, and whether you're willing to ride through some major ups and downs in order to find the satisfaction of a really passionate relationship.