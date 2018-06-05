These Are The 4 Zodiac Signs With The Most Red-Hot Relationships

In a long-term relationship, questions of keeping the spark alive often come up. But for some people — things are just naturally red-hot. This doesn't mean that there's a portion of the population who magically doesn't need to work on their relationship, but astrology does point out that there are certain personalities with, well, a bit more of an inclination towards passion.

"When it comes to passion, we've heard about how some signs are more passionate than others under the sheets, but they are motivated by different reasons," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. This means that even if you think your sign is obviously passionate, you might be surprised by the how and the why. And, if you think your partner might be going against their sign because they're both fire-y and rational, you might just be missing the depth of their sign's characteristics.

And although (spoiler alert) the Fire signs do tend more towards these kinds of relationships, there's still a bit to learn as to why. "Relationships are more than just sex or romance. Some zodiac signs are passionate physically, emotionally, and about staying together," Mckean says. Plus, there is one other sign that's up there with the others, even though it isn't ruled by the famously sensual element.

Here are the four zodiac signs with the most red-hot relationships (both in and out of bed), according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Yes, the first sign of the zodiac, and the first fire sign, is also the first to be mentioned when it comes to keeping things red-hot. But, it's not just because of their pure passion. Aries are also incredibly pure-hearted and dedicated to their partners. "They are fiercely protective of their partners and they are enthusiastic about sharing experiences together, and the more adventurous the experience, the more memorable for the Aries," Mckean says. "When an Aries is in love, they pursue their love fearlessly and with full vigor." So while sex with your Aries partner might be pure and passionate, the relationship as a whole is about the heart. And that can keep things going really strong.

2 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle A Leo partner is quite expressive, and expects you to share this with them in a relationship. So if you're in it for the long run with a Leo, chances are they'll keep you on your toes. Mckean says this makes things interesting, even if it's not always picture perfect. "[Leos] rule the heart, making them one of the most loving, generous, romantic, and red-hot of the signs, even if they tend to be a bit dramatic," Mckean says. "Their sense of drama is really how they express how extraordinary they are and how over-the-moon they feel about you." And if you're OK with handling drama in a relationship, a Leo partner will reward you by expressing themselves to you quite openly. "Since they live life large, their sex, fights, their glamour and entertaining are legendary — the stuff that fire is made of," Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles psychic, astrologer, and life coach, tells Bustle. So if you can hold on tight, it will be a fantastic journey together.

3 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle The little Air sign that could can definitely compete with the Fire signs for keeping up the spark in a relationship. "As a cardinal sign, Libras have tremendous survival skills, which makes them incredibly passionate lovers, working really hard to please themselves and their partner," MacGuire explains. Plus, whenever an argument comes up, the passionate balance to their otherwise gentle side comes out, which can definitely spice things up (if you're up for it). Plus, luckily for you, your Libra partner should return to their soft side pretty quickly. "They have a tendency to be argumentative, but they return to being fair and gentle fairly quickly," Mckean says. Your otherwise placid Libra can surprise you in the heat of the moment, then come back down to loving you. Now that's red-hot.