And just like that, Game of Thrones is over. The series finale of the HBO fantasy show aired Sunday, May 19, and fans everywhere watched with baited breath to see who would be seated on the Iron Throne. Spoiler alert — nobody did. And regular old fans weren't the only ones tweeting up a storm about the final twists and turns, expressing every emotion from shock to outrage. If you're wondering whether or not the series finale was divisive, just look at these Game of Thrones finale celebrity tweets for proof.

The series finale of Game of Thrones was never going to please everyone, and that includes celebrities — stars, they're just like us! They had their own predictions, like Kelly Clarkson, who hoped Sansa would end up on the Iron Throne. And Leslie Jones has been commenting up a storm, which is much appreciated. Basically, this all goes to say that Game of Thrones is truly a show the world can watch together. Through the very best of times and the more recent worst of times, celebs and non-celebs have come together to communally watch the show through Twitter, posting memes and making fun of different elements of the episodes. So for the last time, here are what some celebs are saying about the Game of Thrones finale.

1. Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe didn't let the stress of the last episode get to her. No, she took her dragon floaty and her drink and decided she'd show everyone who should have ended up on the Iron Throne after all: herself.

2. Jessica Chastain Jessica Chastain, who worked with Sophie Turner on the new Dark Phoenix movie, is a major GoT fan as well. You can probably bet the countless conversations she's had with Turner about the show, and this little clip shows just how passionate she is about it. Naturally, she wanted Sansa on the throne in the end, so hopefully she's a bit satisfied by the finale.

3. T-Pain T-Pain wrapped up his weekly live-tweeting pointing out the obvious: all this hullaballoo for that uncomfy chair?

4. Pedro Pascal If you had a problem with this season, or more specifically the finale, then former-Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal would like you to nicely sod off. The actor known in the GoT universe as Oberyn Martell loved it, and thinks it was perfect.

5. Cynthia Erivo Singer and actor Cynthia Erivo had a pretty universal reaction to the episode, being speechless and all.

6. Jonathan Van Ness Avid Game of Thrones fan, Jonathan Van Ness was also relatively speechless, tweeting "wow" with a few sobbing emojis. Fans wanting more of a reaction will have to wait for his final Gay of Thrones recap episode to hear more.

7. Guy Branum Comedian Guy Branum tweeted his dismay at the strange council meeting banter that almost closed out the show.

8. Jenny Han Jenny Han, author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, was also no fan of the scene, saying she'd rather get more Arya and Sansa. Wouldn't we all?

9. Natasha Lyonne Natasha Lyonne seemed equally let down by the final montages in the finale.

10. Elizabeth Banks Elizabeth Banks, however, seemed satisfied with the ending, if only because Brienne survived to write down her history, and that of Jaime.

11. Roy Wood Jr. Comedian and Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr. took issue with Tyron declaring Bran, Bran the Broken, which is really a pretty rude name to give your new king.

12. Jacob Anderson Jacob Anderson, aka Grey Worm, made it all the way through when no one thought he would. And even though he was mourning his love, Missandei, and then his queen, Daenerys, he lead his Unsullied brethren to the beaches of Naath. He did make some questionable choices rooted in his trauma and hate, but Anderson can be sure of one thing: no one hates him.

13. Leslie Jones Leslie Jones couldn't be happier when Sansa finally got her crown, her throne, and her title Queen of the North. "Queen of the Motherf*ckin' North" indeed.

14. Mark Hoppus Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reacted to Bran becoming King instead of Sansa, noting that it really mirrored the United State's political system.

15. Mara Wilson Writer and actor Mara Wilson had one final message for fans still hug up on Jaime Lannister: get over it.

16. Jenny Yang Comedian Jenny Yang wrote her own Jaime Lannister history, calling him out for being a "fuccboi" for how he treated Brienne.

17. Minnie Driver Actor Minnie Driver noted what might be Jon Snow's most redeeming quality: he loves his dog, Ghost. (He even pet him upon their reunion!)

18. Yvette Nicole Brown Traveling and logistics have always been a topic of debate among Game of Thrones fans. But as Yvette Brown pointed out, the speed that characters walked up all those steps in King's Landing (*cough* looking at you Arya *cough*) was ridiculous. She snuck up on the Night King, sure, but up all those stairs in seconds? Nah.

19. Ming-Na Wen Ming-Na Wen was none too pleased about the finale, echoing fans everywhere, writing that she was "disappointed. Pissed. Frustrated. Confused. Sad."

20. Angela Kinsey Angela Kinsey maintained that Dany and her character Angela from The Office "would probably be bffs."

21. Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling was blissfully, or torturously, left out of the loop. And she shared a sad GIF to show off her true feelings about missing the finale due to travel.

22. Whitney Cummings Comedian Whitney Cummings finally asked the important question: why is Jon's name so simple and normal?