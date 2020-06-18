These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Avoid Starting A New Relationship During Mercury Retrograde

It doesn't matter if you just met the partner of your dreams or you're in a long-term relationship: When Mercury moves backward, as it's doing right now, proceed with caution. If you're a Gemini, Virgo, or Aquarius looking for the kind of love that lasts, you may want to take things slow. According to astrologers, there are three zodiacs signs should avoid starting a new relationship during Mercury retrograde.

"When Mercury retrogrades, we're watching Hermes the Messenger get stuck, go backward, disappear, and repeat himself," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. "From June 18 to July 12, communication can become muddled, confusing, and can leave us questioning what others are really thinking. This means you'll need to be extra diligent when talking or texting a new potential love interest. If you take time to reflect before communicating anything, it can help to avoid potential upsets that may occur."

Mercury retrogrades can shake things up a bit, but don't think you have to put your love life on hold until mid-July. You can still get out there and meet new people. In fact, Monahan says Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn signs may get lucky over the next few weeks and find a deep and meaningful connection.

But if you're any of the following three signs, you may want to keep things light until after the Mercury retrograde period is over. According to Monahan, starting a new relationship may prove to be challenging for you right now.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Mercury retrogrades can be particularly frustrating, as Mercury is Gemini's ruling planet. "Since your ruler is only operating at half force, things can feel a little off-kilter," Monahan says. Gemini is more likely to say the wrong things at the wrong time, which can turn off a potentially good partner. Luckily, these twins are a mutable sign, so they're able to roll with the punches and see opportunities for growth during challenging times. Since Mercury retrograde may bring some trouble, Monahan suggests using the next few weeks to review past relationships rather than jump into anything new.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo shares Mercury with Gemini as a ruling planet, so Virgo may also feel more out of sorts than the other signs during Mercury Retrograde. "If there’s one sign that likes order in life, it’s Virgo," Monahan says. "When messy Mercury retrograde comes around, it can throw a little chaos into their otherwise orderly world." Trying to get a new relationship off the ground might be a little more frustrating than usual. So, take things slow for now, and don't make any big decisions about commitment until after the retrograde period is over.