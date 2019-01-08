Many '90s kids grew up watching cartoons and eating sugary cereal on Saturday mornings. Those days may be over, but you don't have to stop watching cartoons. There are plenty of animated series on Netflix that adults will love. These series expertly combine the whimsy of traditional cartoons with adult humor and themes in a way that will both transport you back to your childhood and feed your desire for well-crafted, smart TV shows.

Animated series for adults have been popular for years — after all, The Simpsons is the longest running scripted series in primetime TV history. Animation has only risen in popularity, with shows like Rick and Morty, Futurama, and Avatar: the Last Airbender becoming successful series. In the past decade, television has increased in popularity overall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The advent of streaming networks has only increased the profile of television as a medium. And Netflix has taken the opportunity to become a platform not only for existing animated series, but to produce new original content. The streaming service is home to a number of critically-acclaimed original animated series. From BoJack Horseman to Big Mouth, the options for adults who love animated series are pretty much unlimited for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

1 Big Mouth Giphy Big Mouth is the hilarious, filthy brainchild of comedians Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. The show depicts puberty in all of its glorious awkwardness, and many people have already fallen in love with the first two seasons of the series. As an added bonus, several familiar and funny actors lend their voices to the show including Jordan Peele, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and Jessi Klein.

2 Disenchantment Giphy The Simpsons and Futurama producer Matt Groening created this new fantasy series for Netflix. The show takes place in Dreamland, and follows heavy-drinking princess named Bean and her pals, an elf named Elfo and the demon Luci. The crew must overcome challenges as they encounter ogres, sprites, imps, and trolls.

3 BoJack Horseman Giphy This popular series follows a failed '90s sitcom actor who is disillusioned and self-loathing. Also, he's a horse. Many people have connected with the series over the course of its five-season run, and it has the kind of premise that can only exist in an animated world.

4 Super Drags Giphy For fans of RuPaul's Drag Race, a few of the voices on this new animated series will sound familiar. Super Drags is about three co-workers who lead double lives as superhero drag queens. Their big enemies include an evil witch named Lady Elza and a conservative politician named Sandoval, so the show will feel especially timely. It was originally in Portuguese, but Trixie Mattel, Ginger Minj, and Shangela all provide voice acting for the English dub.

5 Star Trek: The Animated Series Giphy If you are a fan of the original Star Trek, you will likely enjoy this limited animated series. The cartoon brings viewers back to the USS Enterprise, and features voice acting from members of the original cast including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and DeForest Kelley.

6 Neo Yokio Giphy This original Netflix series follows a futuristic city known for innovative fashion, technology, and finance. The main character, Kaz Kaan is a high-society demon slayer who navigates life in Neo Yokio with his friends, Yoko and Gottlieb, all while trying to avoid his nemisis, Arcangelo Corelli.

7 Avatar: the Last Airbender Giphy This show may not have been made for adults, but that doesn't mean that Nickelodeon fans of all ages can't enjoy this animated series. The show follows four nations — the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation and and the Air Nomads. The people in each nation are masters of their elements. Aang, a long lost Airbender, teams up with Katara and Sokka to master all of the elements and defeat the Fire Nation. There's a reason this show had a cult following — even after all these years later, it's still magical and entertaining.

8 Hero Mask Interprete-me on YouTube In this biotechnological universe, a Crown prosecutor named Sarah Sinclair teams up with SSC agent James Blood to uncover a conspiracy involving "Bio Masks". The show is perfect for any fan of sleuthing detective series.