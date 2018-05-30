These Are The 3 Zodiac Signs That Should Date Their Same Sign

We've all heard the saying "opposites attract." But when it comes to astrology, there are a few signs that should be together, due to the very fact they are so similar. When paired together, these folks tend to thrive due to their shared values, and rejoice in the fact they have such similar personalities.

"Some signs may be happy dating their own sign because they can project their self-love and self-understanding onto the other, and make a really great team," Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles psychic, astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle. "Such signs that like predictability, consistency, and being in a partnership will do best dating their own sign."

While any duo can make it work, if they so choose, this explains why other signs might not fair as well when dating someone just like them. "Some people clash when dating their own sign because they like the freedom to change themselves often," MacGuire says. "If they're constantly changing and their same-sign partner is not, they'll regularly be made aware of their 'old self,' which could either make them regress or become frustrated by the other's inertia."

Since they appreciate security and balance — and thus, aren't necessarily out to make sweeping changes in life — these three signs can be very happy when dating their same sign. But that's not the only reason they fair well together. Here are few more reasons why, according to MacGuire.

1 Taurus & Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Since Taurus is all about establishing security in their relationships — and hanging on to that feeling, at all costs — it makes sense why they'd be super happy with another Taurus, whose main goal is the same. "They're both usually set in their ways, have simple value systems, and are extremely loyal," MacGuire says. Their relationships also tend to be harmonious, due to these shared values. "Taurus people tend to be very 'role-conscious' and like maintaining the status quo; with each individual's role defined and a mutual desire for consistency," MacGuire says. They're happy to figure out what works. And once they do, "two Taurus individuals can do quite well together."

2 Leo & Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle A Leo/Leo pairing can be a beautiful thing, especially if they have slightly different priorities. If one Leo is a tad more laid back, for example, it'll be easier for these two to find balance. But this pairing can make it work even when both partners are strong-willed. "In instances when both are roaring 'alpha' Leos, one can reign in a particular area while the other does in another," Macguire says. One Leo might enjoy organizing the financial side of the relationship, while the other calls the shots regarding spending. "So long as each Leo's domain is appreciated and respected by the other, two Leos can be a brilliant match."