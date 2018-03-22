If you've experimented with different sex positions, you can probably list your favorites very easily. So easily, in fact, that you don't even have to think about it — you can just rattle off your top three in a matter of seconds. The reason for this, in addition to personal preference, has a lot to do with your zodiac sign. If your sign can dictate which career is best for you and which sign you're most compatible with in bed, then it sure as hell can tell you what positions are ideal for you — and most exciting, too.

"Each of the 12 zodiac signs rule over a specific part of the body," Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "These regions on the body can give us clues about the signs' erogenous zones and heighten sexual experiences when we can tune into them for ourselves and our lovers."

If each sign rules over a specific body part, as Jaye says, then it's those body parts that you want to focus on stimulating when you choose sex positions for you and your partner.

So, because variety is, and will always be, the spice of life, here's what Jaye says are the most exciting sex positions, based on the body part each sign rules.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Seated Oral, Face-To-Face, Weak In The Knees Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Seated Oral (Pictured): With your partner in the seated position, kneel down in front of them and begin orally stimulating them. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Aries rules the head and face, the most exciting positions for you are ones in which you're giving oral. It's also Aries' competitive streak and need to please that makes you pretty much the queens of performing oral sex. Also Try: Face-to-face and weak in the knees. While the first is a sex position in which you're lying on your sides facing each other, almost like a hug, the latter is another oral sex position where one parter sits on the others' face. Both positions give you exactly what you're craving: head and face stimulation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Lotus, Sideways 69, The Ankle Choker Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Lotus (Pictured): With your partner sitting crossed-legged, lower yourself into their lap. Next, wrap your arms and legs around them while you begin to rock back and forth. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Taurus rules the neck and throat, these are the parts of the body that need the most attention for Taurus. With Lotus, you and your partner can tuck your faces into each other's necks, which is a major erogenous zone for Taurus. Also Try: Sideways 69 is always a great choice, because you can get your throat stimulation in. The ankle choker (see below), too, is exciting because you get to playfully (and consensually, of course) grasp your partner's neck with your ankles.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Mutual Masturbation, Hand Job, Fingering Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Mutual Masturbation (Pictured): If you know how to touch yourself and get yourself off, then you definitely know how to enjoy mutual masturbation. You just do what you would normally do solo, with your partner within reach or eyesight. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Gemini rules the arms and hands, you want to make sure these parts of your body are keeping busy. That's why mutual masturbation is so exciting. Also Try: Giving your partner a hand job or fingering them. Again, as long as your arms and hands are hard at work, you'll be very aroused watching your partner get aroused.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Spooning, T*tty F*ck, Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Spooning (Pictured): While in the spooning cuddle position, have your partner scoot up behind you and penetrate you from there. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Cancer rules the breasts, stimulating the breasts is key, and the spooning position is great for this. Also Try: Cowgirl and the t*tty f*ck are other positions in which the breasts are completely within your partner's reach, making nipple play easy. Because you are so aroused by your breasts getting all the attention they deserve, you might even be able to climax from just nipple stimulation alone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): X Marks The Spot, Butterfly, Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Butterly (Pictured): While lying on your back, have your partner lift your hips and penetrate you from here. You'll find that the majority of your weight will be on your upper back. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Leo rules the spine, the butterfly position definitely gives the spine a workout while being penetrated. Also Try: Doggy style, especially when you really arch your back, and X marks the spot (where you lie on your back, with your legs crossed at your knees or ankles) are also two fantastic choices for Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sideways Straddle, On Top, Doggy Style With Vibrator Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Sideways Straddle (Pictured): With your partner on their back, with one knees bent and one leg straight out, straddle the bent knee while lower yourself onto them. Then, proceed to rub your clitoris against your partner's leg, while being penetrated. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Virgo rules the nervous system, you're all about clitoral stimulation. Also Try: Doggy style with vibrator and on top because, again, these positions will give you the clitoral stimulation you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Reverse Cowgirl, Anal Play, Standing With Rear Entry Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Reverse Cowgirl (Pictured): With your partner laying flat on their back, straddle them while facing away. Then lower yourself onto them and lean forward, giving your partner quite the view. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Libra rules the butt, that's a major erogenous zone for you. In reverse cowgirl, your butt is in the perfect spot to be touched. Also Try: Any type of anal play and standing with rear entry (where you're both standing and you're in front of your partner, bending over). Both of these positions put your butt front and center, and provides for rear entry — and entry in the rear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Coital Alignment, Oral Sex, Tighter Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Coital Alignment (Pictured): For this position, it's easiest to start in missionary, then move your hips so your partner's pelvis is a bit higher than yours. Wrap your legs around them so you grind against them. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Scorpio rules the sexual organs, it's hard to narrow down what sexual position isn't exciting for you. So while you get a bad rap as being trouble, at least in the realm of sex, you're having the most fun. Also Try: Oral sex and tighter doggy style. Again, Scorpio, you can't really go wrong in your sex position choices, so go have a ball.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Bouncing Reverse Cowgirl, Sofa Brace, Legs Up Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Bouncing Reverse Cowgirl (Pictured): With your partner flat on their back, straddle them while facing away. Once you've lowered yourself onto them, stay upright and start your bouncing. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Sagittarius rules the hips and thighs, reverse cowgirl is definitely the most exciting position because the body parts that are the most hard at work here are the hips and thighs. Also Try: Sofa brace (doggy style against a sofa) and legs up (where you're on your back, with your hips lifted and your legs on your partner's shoulder, while they kneel in front of you). In both these positions, there's a lot of focus on the hips — either lifting or being used for leverage. It will definitely hit the spot.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Three-Legged Dog, In A Chair, Modified Doggy Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Three-Legged Dog (Pictured): While both you and your partner are standing, lift one leg so they can cradle it with their arm, then have them penetrate you. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Capricorn rules the joints, any position where the joints are getting a good workout feels great for Capricorn. In three-legged dog, for example, you're on your toes, your knee is bent and draped over the arm of your partner, and your other knee is equally engaged as it tries to keep you in the upright position. Also Try: Modified doggy (where you're lowered down) and in a chair. Again, we have two positions that engage the joints in different ways — from your wrist joints, right on down to your toe joints.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ankle Choker, Crab Walk, The Splitter Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Ankle Choker (Pictured): While on your back, have your partner lift your hips so your pelvis is even with their pelvis. Next, you can wrap your ankles around your partner's neck. Why It's Most Exciting For Your Sign: Because Aquarius rules the calves and ankles, these are the parts of the body that should be used the most. Hence the reason the ankle choker isn't just the most exciting, but the most ideal. Also Try: Crab walk (yes, like you did in gym class) and the splitter (where one of your legs is on their shoulder). While both these work the calves and ankles, they're also positions that require some effort and the ability to laugh. Being that Aquarius is the most free-spirited of the zodiac, these positions are perfect for their personality.