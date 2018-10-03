These Are The Best Korean Beauty Products Of 2018, According To Soko Glam
Korean beauty has officially secured its place in the cosmetic industry. The products that were once considered "trendy" and "foreign" are now being recognized as technologically-advanced and highly-effective, becoming mainstays in many Americans' skin care routines. If you're one of these K-beauty loyalists (or are new to the scene and want to learn more), you might be wondering what the best 2018 Korean beauty products are. Lucky for you, the folks over at Korean beauty retailer Soko Glam have just announced their "Best Of K-Beauty Awards" for the year and they've managed to whittle it all down to 10 key products.
This is the fifth year Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam, and her team have held the coveted awards, and each year, they continue to be scrupulous when it comes to the selection process.
"We're very meticulous about selecting the top 10 winners. They have to be an innovative and effective product curated within the past year, have rave reviews from our community, are popular in Korea [among] tastemakers and influencers, and given the stamp of approval from the Soko Glam team," Cho explains to Bustle. In the past, the Soko Glam Best Of K-Beauty Award winners have gone on to become best-sellers in the United States, as well as Poland, Spain, and Australia. In other words, the influence of these awards are strong, which means they have to be pretty darn good.
There are some other perks, too. If you shop any of the products below between Oct. 3 through Oct. 17, you can use the code SGOKGB18 to receive 15 percent off your purchase. Soko Glam is also offering 10 free sheet masks from their store on orders over $125.
Here are the 10 Korean beauty products that came out this year that you should consider adding to your skin care regimen.
KLAVUU Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack
If you wake up with dry, chapped lips and have never used a lip sleeping mask before, it's never too late to start, especially with this winner from KLAVUU. It's made with avocado, sweet almond, and apricot seed oils so it's super nourishing for your pout, and unlike other lip masks, it goes on smooth, not sticky. It also has a subtle vanilla flavor to it, so it's almost like eating a cookie before bed. Yum.
EASYDEW EX-Repair Control EGF
Quick science lesson: EFG is a protein that promotes cell regeneration and can often be found in skin care products that target acne scars, fine lines, or pigmentation. Easydew EX contains a high amount of medical grade EGF, as well as caffeine (which can energize the skin), ceramides (which can help your skin barrier retain moisture), and sodium hyaluronate (which fights inflammation and hydrates the skin). Together, they all work to de-puff, nourish, and brighten your complexion.
BENTON Tea Tree Cleansing Water
DR ORACLE A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks
If you're looking for a targeted pimple treatment, try using this innovative peeling stick on your blemish. It's shaped like a giant cotton swab and it's filled with AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic and lactic) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids like salicylic) — both of which work to slough off dead skin cells, clean out your pores, and get rid of blackheads. Users have noted in reviews for Soko Glam that after using the stick, their pimples have disappeared more quickly and their skin has looked calmer.
LA'DOR Keratin Power Glue
You may have used an essence for your face (which preps your skin for the rest of your routine), but how about for your hair? According to Soko Glam, you should. This hair essence contains snail mucin (which can strengthen your hair and act as a heat protectant), keratin (which can bring protein back to damaged hair), and collagen (to make your hair shiny and smooth). Sounds like just the thing you need to achieve the luscious locks of your hair commercial dreams.
THE PLANT BASE Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
This ampoule is made with almost 77 percent mushroom extract, which might sound strange at first, until you learn that it can help to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines in your face. It also contains a bunch of botanical extracts that are rich in antioxidants, so it'll also help strengthen, brighten, and soothe your skin.
ACWELL Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
There are oodles of toners out on the market, but unlike those that have a high alcohol content and can strip away your natural oils, this one from ACWELL works to balance your skin's pH level while also brightening and calming your skin at the same time. Soko Glam customers reported that after using this toner, they saw less redness and more even skin tones.
NEOGEN Real Ferment Micro Essence
An essence might seem like an unnecessary step in your skin care routine, but NEOGEN's Real Ferment Micro Essence will quickly change your mind. For those of you that don't know, an essence is typically known for adding another layer of hydration to your skin (before your serum and moisturizer) and encouraging cell turnover. This essence does just that, but packs an even bigger punch of hydration and brightening benefits. It's the key to what Soko Glam likes to call "supple, honey skin." Sounds ideal.
KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask
If you love your vitamin C product, you need this lightweight vitamin E mask. On its own, it can protect your skin from environmental stressors, repair scars or pigmentation, and slow down cell aging. But the bonus is that it can boost your vitamin C product benefits and make them work even better, according to Soko Glam. Vitamin E can also help protect your skin from from the sun (which can be made more sensitive by vitamin C).
SKINRX LAB MadeCera Cream
Like a book, you shouldn't judge a skin care product by its packaging, but if you had to, this one would definitely be a winner. It turns out the product itself is just as good as it looks! This inflammation-fighting, skin-strengthening cream can do it all, according to Soko Glam. It reduces redness, brightens skin, and instantly hydrates and refreshes tired, dry skin.