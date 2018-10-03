Korean beauty has officially secured its place in the cosmetic industry. The products that were once considered "trendy" and "foreign" are now being recognized as technologically-advanced and highly-effective, becoming mainstays in many Americans' skin care routines. If you're one of these K-beauty loyalists (or are new to the scene and want to learn more), you might be wondering what the best 2018 Korean beauty products are. Lucky for you, the folks over at Korean beauty retailer Soko Glam have just announced their "Best Of K-Beauty Awards" for the year and they've managed to whittle it all down to 10 key products.

This is the fifth year Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam, and her team have held the coveted awards, and each year, they continue to be scrupulous when it comes to the selection process.

"We're very meticulous about selecting the top 10 winners. They have to be an innovative and effective product curated within the past year, have rave reviews from our community, are popular in Korea [among] tastemakers and influencers, and given the stamp of approval from the Soko Glam team," Cho explains to Bustle. In the past, the Soko Glam Best Of K-Beauty Award winners have gone on to become best-sellers in the United States, as well as Poland, Spain, and Australia. In other words, the influence of these awards are strong, which means they have to be pretty darn good.

Here are the 10 Korean beauty products that came out this year that you should consider adding to your skin care regimen.

KLAVUU Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack

If you wake up with dry, chapped lips and have never used a lip sleeping mask before, it's never too late to start, especially with this winner from KLAVUU. It's made with avocado, sweet almond, and apricot seed oils so it's super nourishing for your pout, and unlike other lip masks, it goes on smooth, not sticky. It also has a subtle vanilla flavor to it, so it's almost like eating a cookie before bed. Yum.

BENTON Tea Tree Cleansing Water

This isn't an ordinary cleansing water. With just 10 ingredients, it not only removes your waterproof makeup and dirt from your pores, it also treats your skin with antibacterial properties to keep your pimples at bay.

THE PLANT BASE Time Stop Collagen Ampoule

This ampoule is made with almost 77 percent mushroom extract, which might sound strange at first, until you learn that it can help to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines in your face. It also contains a bunch of botanical extracts that are rich in antioxidants, so it'll also help strengthen, brighten, and soothe your skin.

NEOGEN Real Ferment Micro Essence

An essence might seem like an unnecessary step in your skin care routine, but NEOGEN's Real Ferment Micro Essence will quickly change your mind. For those of you that don't know, an essence is typically known for adding another layer of hydration to your skin (before your serum and moisturizer) and encouraging cell turnover. This essence does just that, but packs an even bigger punch of hydration and brightening benefits. It's the key to what Soko Glam likes to call "supple, honey skin." Sounds ideal.

KLAIRS Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask

If you love your vitamin C product, you need this lightweight vitamin E mask. On its own, it can protect your skin from environmental stressors, repair scars or pigmentation, and slow down cell aging. But the bonus is that it can boost your vitamin C product benefits and make them work even better, according to Soko Glam. Vitamin E can also help protect your skin from from the sun (which can be made more sensitive by vitamin C).