Following the upsetting news that Aretha Franklin has died at age 76 there has been an outpouring of appreciation for the singer on social media — and understandably so. If you're a fan searching for Franklin's best lyrics to remember her by, look no further. Take into account that this list only encompasses some of Franklin's most-standout verses, since there have been so many throughout her over 50-year career in the music industry. Over the past five decades, Franklin, who has long been dubbed "the Queen of Soul" earned 18 Grammys, and was nominated for 44 in total due to her contributions to music. Her undeniable talent, which was showcased on classics hits such as; “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” "Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)," "I Say A Little Prayer," and “Chain of Fools,” quickly turned her into a household name as she broke into the music scene during the late '60s and early '70s.

During her long career, Franklin had over 100 singles to appear on the Billboard charts, including 77 Hot 100 entries, 17 Top 10 pop singles and 20 No. 1 R&B hits, making the most-charted female artist in the listing's history, according to The New York Times. The singer made strides in entertainment for both women and African-Americans in general. "Think," which is arguably her most-popular song, made her a champion for women's rights while also helping to shape the civil rights movement during the 1960s. Elle notes that Franklin had it written into her contract that she would never perform for a segregated audience. In 1985, Franklin teamed up with British music duo Eurythmics to release the feminist anthem, "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves." Two years later, in 1987, she would become the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Backing the abundance of accolades, Franklin's music catalog tells the tale of a people's champion. Her story, told through many of the lyrics listed below, will undoubtedly remain engrained in the hearts of fans around the world forever.

1. "For five long years / I thought you were my man / But I found out I'm just a link in your chain"

In her 1967 classic "Chain of Fools," Franklin realizes that she, for far too long, has been in an unfaithful relationship and needs to break the cycle.

2. "R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Find out what it means to me / R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Take care, TCB"

Franklin was absolutely no nonsense in "Think." The anthem, which Franklin debuted in 1967, became a huge symbol for both the women's and civil rights movements. The strong lyrics reminded the world how all people deserve to be treated and quickly turned the Detriot native into a household name.

3. "Looking out on the morning rain / I used to feel so uninspired / And when I knew I had to face another day / Lord, it made me feel so tired / Before the day I met you / Life was so unkind / You're the key to my piece of mind / Because you make me feel / You make me feel / You make me feel / Like a natural woman”

On "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" the singer shared the inspirations of falling in love and how it brought her peace in life.

More to come...