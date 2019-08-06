Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize winning author Toni Morrison has died at the age 88. Her work spanned decades and produced 11 novels — her first novel, The Bluest Eye, was published in 1970 when Morrison was 39 — and other works, including her 2019 collection of essays and criticism, The Source of Self-Regard. Throughout Morrison's prolific career she garnered many prestigious awards including the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Foundation’s Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Award for lifetime achievement.

But beyond these accolades, Morrison has gained a long list of devoted readers who have long considered her one of America's greatest writers. Her work, which was known for centering Black people, and in particular Black women, has inspired generations of writers and creatives who look to Morrison's words of wisdom and her unapologetic takes on racism and inequality in America to fuel their own creativity and activism. When news of the beloved author's death spread on social media, many writers — including Roxane Gay, Jason Reynolds and Angie Thomas — took to Twitter to share tributes to the woman who has given them, and all of us, so much:

