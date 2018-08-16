Aretha Franklin was an icon and a trailblazer in more ways than one. Her incredible voice and powerful lyrics gained her accolades and fans that spanned across the United States and transcended generational divides. But it was also her presence and contributions to the world that earned her everyone's respect, too. Franklin's powerful advocacy for the rights of women, especially women of color, has made her a feminist icon as well as a musical one. Franklin died on Thursday at the age of 76, but these feminist quotes from Aretha Franklin will ensure that her legacy as a feminist pioneer lives on through her words and lyrics.

The 'Queen of Soul' might be gone, but her feminism will never be forgotten.

It's Pretty Simple

We all require and want respect, man or woman, black or white. It’s our basic human right.

She knew that women's rights were human rights.

Diva Isn't A Dirty Word

Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well.

And Franklin taught us that being a "diva" isn't a bad thing at all.

She Always "Said It Loud"

Daddy had been preaching black pride for decades, and we as a people had rediscovered how beautiful black truly was and were echoing, ‘Say it loud, I’m black, and I’m proud.’

She reminded us that real feminism is intersectional.

She Was Part Of A Movement

"[‘Respect’ reflected] the need of a nation, the need of the average man and woman in the street, the businessman, the mother, the fireman, the teacher — everyone wanted respect. It was also one of the battle cries of the civil rights movement. The song took on monumental significance."

And she knew that everyone, regardless of their gender or racial identity, deserves respect.

She Wanted Us To Learn From Each Other

“I didn’t think my songs would become anthems for women. But I’m delighted. Women probably immediately feel compassion and relate to the lyrics. We can all learn a little something from each other, so whatever people can take and be inspired by where my music is concerned is great.”

She knew that both women and men would be stronger if they worked together and listened to one another.

