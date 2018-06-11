The haters may hate, but the president's first daughter has a quote to hit back. Ivanka Trump is tweeting during her dad's North Korea summit, and it's anything but subtle. Some of the president's critics have questioned whether anything can be accomplished, but it seems the president's daughter thinks it's worth trying — you'll just have to read between the lines.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "'Walk tall, walk straight and look the world right in the eye.' -Val Doonican." What she was referencing is not 100 percent clear. It could be with regards to Trump's mini feud with Canada following the G7 meeting. Or it could also be about the beginning of the summit in Singapore.

The post that she wrote on Monday more directly points to the Singapore summit:

"Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb.

One of the strongest voices against the summit was Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “To the extent that Kim Jong Un has already gone from international pariah to being normalized internationally, you have to say that he’s had some success here," Menendez said on ABC's This Week.

More to come ...