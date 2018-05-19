First lady Melania Trump has returned to the White House after her recent hospitalization, and it looks like someone else has, too. President Donald Trump welcomed Melania back by misspelling her name in a tweet, and Twitter immediately jumped on the president's latest gaffe.

"Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House," he tweeted initially on Saturday. "Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!" His "Melanie" tweet was fixed within a few minutes.

Melania was hospitalized for a "benign kidney condition" on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Center. "The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the White House statement after the hospitalization said on Monday. President Trump appeared to not accompany her to the hospital, and delayed tweeting about her condition.

This is not the first time President Trump's misspelling have caused a commotion. He's indiscriminate in his misspellings; it can be words or names. After all, who can forget the infamous "covfefe" tweet?

President Trump has also misplaced his homonyms. For example, when former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was about to testify in front of Congress. "Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council," Trump wrote on Twitter. The correct word is "counsel" and it was replaced two hours later.

But with regards to names, it's hard to forget the three times Trump misspelled Prime Minister Theresa May's name before her official visit in May 2017.

But his latest misspelling might be the most widely circulated yet. The jokes started off rather benign. In fact, it seemed that many Twitter users just wanted President Trump to spell his own spouse's name correctly.

"You Gotta Spell Your Own Wife's Name Correctly" It's a fairly innocuous request in a marriage. We all like our names to be spelled correctly.

Marriage Advice Was Rampant Again, a reasonable request for your relationship.

Does Melanie Know? Andy Lassner, executive producer of ELLEN, referenced earlier reports that President Donald Trump needed Bill Gates to explain the difference between HIV and HPV during their meeting.

Maybe We Should Misspell More Names During his presidential campaign, Melania joined her husband's campaign to further "birtherism", the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and therefore not eligible to serve as president.

I'm So Glad Someone Brought Back This Meme President Trump appearing to yell at the child who wrote to the White House because he wanted to mow the White House lawn is a classic meme. In the Washington Post video, it doesn't seem like the president actually yelled at the kid.

Of Course Someone Brought Up Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti will always come up when there are stories concerning Trump's marriage to Melania. Because there are so many updates to this particular Trump story, in case you forgot, Daniels alleges she and Trump had sex in July 2006 months after Melania gave birth to their son. Trump has denied the allegation.

Maybe They Were Talking About A Cat! President Trump's family is one of the first families in recent memory not to keep a pet at the White House, but adoption events are always happening.

All Hail The Real Melanie Comedian Kathy Griffin — no stranger to controversy with regards to President Trump — tweeted a photo of herself with actress Melanie Griffith. "Nothing but respect for our incredible First Lady Melanie," she wrote.

We've All Got Brits On The Brain We've all got Britain on the brain today because of the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, so you'll have to tell me what you want, what you really, really want.