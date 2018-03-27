If you've ever sat around wondering how to stretch the limits of self-improvement, consider examining your results on the Myers-Briggs personality test. The test inventory was pioneered by Isabel Myers and Katharine Briggs in 1944 and is based on psychologist Carl Jung's theory of cognitive functions. After taking it, you get a type with four letters that classify you as an "E" extrovert or "I" introvert, "N" intuitive or "S" sensor, "F" feeler or "T" thinker, and "P" perceiver or "J" judger, giving you a series of four different letters that classify your personality type out of 16 possible ones.

Out of the 16, there are certain Myers-Briggs types that are the most creative. For instance, many intuitive "Ns" (people who test as an xNxx) can generate ideas with ease and tend to be sensitive artist types who blow the world away with the stroke of a pen or a brush.

But at the same time, everyone is capable of coming up with some pretty clever ideas in their area of expertise, thanks to how differently our brains function. If you're a sensor, you may not always be thinking about literature's parallel universes; that being said, you can also be quicker at finding a way for people to understand reality and fix it accordingly. That's its own creative superpower.

The most conventionally creative types — and unconventionally creative types — are as follows:

ENFP Giphy With extroverted intuition, many ENFPs can spend their days thinking about all the possible miracles that could happen or the potential interpretations of present reality — "Are we all brains in vats? What if this is the Matrix?" are questions you might like musing about. If anyone presents you with a conspiracy theory, you betcha you'd be able to build off it. You can take any idea and run with it, because you can find a way to project yourself into it.

INFP Giphy So many musicians and writers out there create out of their introverted feelings. INFPs are really good at capturing how they feel and putting it out there in the most original of ways. Many excellent lyrics can be attributed to the poetic rhetoric of an INFP's craft. They see the world through their emotions, then use their intuition to make sense of it so it's universally felt and relatable. Next time you find yourself shedding a tear at some art, honor the INFP spirit for blessing us with such a thing.

ENTP Giphy Having extroverted intuition like the ENFPs, ENTPs are always able to muse about possibilities but in a logical way. ENTPs are always on the lookout to pick up what's an issue and how it originated. They're experts at diagnosing problems and can pose weird, off-kilter solutions in their own ways. You can also find them brainstorming wacky inventions that you didn't know you needed, like a Shazam for people's social media on the streets!

ISFP Giphy The actual art artists of the MBTI world can tend to be ISFPs. These people know how to create extraordinary sensory paintings with a tactile touch. If you've felt yourself experiencing visceral emotion after gazing upon an esoteric drawing, it might have come from the wellspring of ISFP creativity. These types know how to turn their feels into touchable portrayals. Thank that introverted feeling. The above are the more "conventionally" creative types — but of course, all types have their ways of being creative that we shouldn't discount, so let's delve into the others:

INTP Giphy These people have intellectual musings and logic unmatched by any other. INTPs spend a lot of time with their introverted thinking wondering about connections in the world until they find enough facts to back themselves up. ENTPs will be busy wondering about solutions to issues, while INTPs can be very thorough with finding all of the factors that contribute to a problem. If there's a connection between two seemingly unconnected things, the INTP in the room is the one to find it.

INFJ Giphy Introverted intuition is very good at picking up the trends. So you'll find an INFJ making the best original jokes geared toward societal commentary. Uncanny powers of perception make them the masters of capturing the spirit of groups of people or getting people to see things in a new light.

INTJ Giphy INTJs are creative about helping people in the workplace maximize their efficiency. They are always using their intuition and logic to implement the best ways to get stuff done or new ways of having a good attitude about work to help make it through. As long as they're not tasked with planning how to persuade everyone to come to the next group barbecue, they'll be pretty happy in their work environment.

ENFJ Giphy With extroverted feeling, ENFJs are able to catch on to what the collective is reacting to at all times. Thus, they're skilled when it comes to setting creative reminders (i.e., shared links, hot takes) that help everyone remember their opinion matters a lot. ENFJs also have an archive of every intuitive impression they've ever had, so they can easily match the collective's current impression to whether change is happening anytime soon!

ENTJ Giphy An ENTJ can creatively organize people into figuring out what order they want to do things in and help people stay on track. Their creativity kicks in when it comes to recognizing other people's strengths and weaknesses, helping give feedback and nudging people in the right direction that will both empower and satisfy them.

ESFP Giphy ESFPs can catapult themselves into a mode of concentration if they need to. If you want to put pen to paper about something you care about, you can get it done because of your ability to relate to others so well. You're also very good at imitating other people's gimmicks or mannerisms, so acting was made for someone like you too!

ESTJ Giphy Your creativity comes from your solid intuition, because it is rooted in a sensory archive of impressions you have. You're not someone who jumps at every random sensation they have because it doesn't pass through your perception very often. Chances are, you're picking up stuff from your external environment you haven't consciously processed. Your creativity also works for when there's an idea that you, against the odds, believe will work. Blink by Malcolm Gladwell was practically written about your brain. Try it!

ESFJ Giphy You just get how to cheer people up or make them feel welcome, and you're the best when it comes to what to bake for someone's party, or when you come up with wildly useful analogies for how you live life, even things as simple as deriving meaning from letting little flowers bloom in your home. Your creativity lies in the ability to find joy and meaning from even the simplest things in life.

ESTP Giphy Whenever you believe in something with your extroverted sensing, it is rooted in fleeting but deep intuition, and you believe it 100 percent. Randomly feel like buying a motorcycle? Heck yeah, act on that idea! Somehow feel you must enter a random store to find what you're looking for? Definitely do that! ESTPs are creative by being impulsive, and that's how they stumble upon small miracles waiting to fall into their lap. Treat every day like a lesson and you'll surely be rewarded.

ISTP Giphy You're really handy about fixing up your external environment. If your faucet is leaky, you'll be able to resourcefully find the tools to change your circumstance. Some people (usually some sort of NFs) are helpless when situations come up that they can't control. But you don't let that stop you from being useful, which is so refreshing in a world where people are now existing in their heads via social media.

ISFJ Giphy Your introverted sensing is actually connected to how your intuition has so many good ideas for things to do in a group — particularly if it's a group that you have a history with. Whether it's a get together where you're poking fun at your hometown or a night out with your work friends that is perfect for airing out the dirty laundry in the office, you have the ability to think up the best conditions for everyone to be comfortable in. Admire the gift you add to the dynamic.