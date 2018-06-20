Sure, catching the summer's newest flicks may be cool, but there's nothing more refreshing than a trip down memory lane. The nostalgic movies coming to Netflix in July 2018 will give you some new options to transport back to your formative years are finally here. Isn't why they call it movie magic, after all?

Let's be honest, those were simpler times for all of us, right? So if you're a '90s kid who still finds yourself wishing you never had to grow up, the Peter Pan-themed Finding Neverland may be right up your alley. What's especially interesting is how old favorites are still highly relevant today. Today's youngsters' first trip to Jurassic Park may have been in the newer sequels starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but those who saw the '90s original knew the all-too-real fear for the prehistoric creatures first.

And when details recent emerged of Meghan Markle's royal training, who didn't get flashbacks to The Princess Diaries (also coming to Netflix next month)?

Whether comedy, drama, or horror are more your jam, July's new lineup of films has a little something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and an ice-cold beverage and get ready to feel nostalgic. (No judgement if you plop down into a bean bag chair, either.)

Universal Pictures After you head to theaters to catch this month's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, revisit director Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning OG 1993 blockbuster. While special effects may have evolved since then, you can rest assured that your fear-factor when that T-Rex flips the Jeep will be far from extinct. The movie will be available on Netflix on July 1.

Warner Bros. Before Twilight introduced us to sparkly vampires, the undead had a little more bite, as fans of the 1994 horror flick (starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, and Christian Slater) well remember. Another unforgettable moment: then-11-year-old Dunst shared her first kiss with Pitt in the adaptation of Anne Rice's 1976 novel. The movie will be available on Netflix on July 1.

Universal Pictures Adam Sandler scored big laughs when his hockey player turned golfer teed off the established pros (including Christopher McDonald's unforgettable nemesis Shooter McGavin) in the 1996 comedy. Oh, and who could forget former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker becoming a hilarious casualty in Happy's quest to win enough tournament money save his grandma's house? The movie will be available on Netflix on July 1.

Miramax Juliette Binoche's mysterious newcomer to a conservative French town both stirs up drama and sweetens the 2000 romantic comedy that received an Academy Award Best Picture nomination. Her sinful chocolate shop's confections were almost as delicious as the onscreen romance between her and Johnny Depp's wayward traveler. The movie will be available on Netflix on July 1.

Walt Disney Pictures Before we had Meghan Markle, Mia Thermopolis was everyone's favorite American-turned-royal in director Garry Marshall's 2001 comedy. Anne Hathaway's character's awkward antics were as much endearing as they were hilarious. Julie Andrews also left a regal impression, and who doesn't love a movie makeover montage? The movie will be available on Netflix on July 1.

Warner Bros. Here's a double dose of nostalgia. The gang of meddling teens — and their lovable CGI Scooby Snack-loving pup, of course — took the Mystery Machine to Spooky Island in the the the 2002 adventure comedy, based on the iconic cartoon. Real-life husband and wife Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar sizzled as Fred and Daphne. Matthew Lillard's Shaggy and Linda Cardellini's Velma were also as zoinks and jinkies-worthy as their animated counterparts. The movie will be available on Netflix on July 1.